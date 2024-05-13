Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 13 May 2024

Icici Bank Share Price Today : ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹1117.4 and closed at ₹1115.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1128.85, while the low was ₹1112.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹785606.93 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹1169.3 and ₹898.85 respectively. On the BSE, the trading volume was 532975 shares.
Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of ICICI Bank has dropped by -0.27% and is currently trading at ₹1113.70. Over the past year, ICICI Bank shares have gained 18.94% to reach ₹1113.70. In contrast, the Nifty has seen a 20.42% increase to reach 22027.95 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.19%
|3 Months
|8.9%
|6 Months
|19.01%
|YTD
|12.09%
|1 Year
|18.94%
Icici Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1128.62
|Support 1
|1111.77
|Resistance 2
|1137.18
|Support 2
|1103.48
|Resistance 3
|1145.47
|Support 3
|1094.92
Icici Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1222.5, 9.37% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1086.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|22
|23
|23
|23
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|15
|Hold
|5
|4
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Icici Bank share price Today : Icici Bank volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15887 k
The trading volume yesterday was 42.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 532 k.
Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1115.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹1128.85 & ₹1112.45 yesterday to end at ₹1115.55. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend
