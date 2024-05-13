Hello User
Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 13 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:24 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 13 May 2024, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 1115.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1117.8 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : ICICI Bank's stock opened at 1117.4 and closed at 1115.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1128.85, while the low was 1112.45. The market capitalization stood at 785606.93 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 1169.3 and 898.85 respectively. On the BSE, the trading volume was 532975 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:24 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of ICICI Bank has dropped by -0.27% and is currently trading at 1113.70. Over the past year, ICICI Bank shares have gained 18.94% to reach 1113.70. In contrast, the Nifty has seen a 20.42% increase to reach 22027.95 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.19%
3 Months8.9%
6 Months19.01%
YTD12.09%
1 Year18.94%
13 May 2024, 09:02 AM IST Stocks to watch: Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Vedanta, Piramal Enterprises, Zomato

Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Monday, May 13:

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-tata-motors-icici-bank-vedanta-piramal-enterprises-zomato-11715566648709.html

13 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST Icici Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11128.62Support 11111.77
Resistance 21137.18Support 21103.48
Resistance 31145.47Support 31094.92
13 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1222.5, 9.37% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1086.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy22232323
    Buy13131315
    Hold5432
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
13 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today : Icici Bank volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15887 k

The trading volume yesterday was 42.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 532 k.

13 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1115.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1128.85 & 1112.45 yesterday to end at 1115.55. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

