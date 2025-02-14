Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2025

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank's stock opened and closed at ₹1251.95, indicating no change in price. The day's trading saw a high of ₹1265.80 and a low of ₹1246.05. The bank's market capitalization stood at ₹882,054.19 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹1361.35 and a low of ₹985.15. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 78,392 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1261.9
|Support 1
|1241.8
|Resistance 2
|1274.0
|Support 2
|1233.8
|Resistance 3
|1282.0
|Support 3
|1221.7
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1495.0, 19.7% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1290.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1670.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|22
|22
|21
|20
|Buy
|14
|14
|15
|16
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 29.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 78 k.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1265.80 & ₹1246.05 yesterday to end at ₹1248.95. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.