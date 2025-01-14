Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹1241.65 and closed at ₹1248.6, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹1243.85 and a low of ₹1225.1 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹882383.5 crore, the bank's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1361.35 and a low of ₹970.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 109,002 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank closed at ₹1248.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1243.85 & ₹1225.1 yesterday to end at ₹1229.8. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.