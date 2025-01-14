Hello User
Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank stock price went down today, 14 Jan 2025, by -1.51 %. The stock closed at 1248.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1229.8 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank opened at 1241.65 and closed at 1248.6, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 1243.85 and a low of 1225.1 during the day. With a market capitalization of 882383.5 crore, the bank's stock has seen a 52-week high of 1361.35 and a low of 970.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 109,002 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank closed at ₹1248.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1243.85 & 1225.1 yesterday to end at 1229.8. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

