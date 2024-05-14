Active Stocks
Tue May 14 2024 10:35:47
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 164.65 0.49%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 957.80 -0.18%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 309.90 1.13%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 812.75 0.48%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 429.05 -0.65%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stocks Plunge in Trading Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stocks Plunge in Trading Today

8 min read . Updated: 14 May 2024, 10:38 AM IST
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 14 May 2024, by -0.29 %. The stock closed at 1127.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1124.25 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price TodayPremium
Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 1111.4, closed at 1116.7, with a high of 1130.5 and a low of 1107. The market capitalization was 792530.22 crore. The 52-week high was 1169.3 and the 52-week low was 898.85. The BSE volume was 757959 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:38:02 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Icici Bank touched a high of 1127.65 & a low of 1118.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11126.95Support 11118.05
Resistance 21131.75Support 21113.95
Resistance 31135.85Support 31109.15
14 May 2024, 10:17:38 AM IST

Icici Bank Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:51:36 AM IST

Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers

Today, ICICI Bank's stock price dropped by 0.6% to reach 1120.8, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. HDFC Bank and Axis Bank are both declining, whereas State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank are showing gains. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.12% and 0.09% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1452.85-2.95-0.21757.81363.451103717.17
ICICI Bank1120.8-6.75-0.61169.3898.85787063.38
State Bank Of India810.41.550.19839.6543.15723250.55
Axis Bank1121.6-13.25-1.171182.8909.1346189.73
Kotak Mahindra Bank1642.451.30.082063.01544.15326505.92
14 May 2024, 09:46:02 AM IST

Icici Bank share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.49%; Futures open interest increased by 0.39%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for ICICI Bank indicate a potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

14 May 2024, 09:39:30 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹1124.25, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹1127.55

Icici Bank share price is at 1124.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1112.88 and 1136.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1112.88 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1136.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

14 May 2024, 09:20:04 AM IST

Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of ICICI Bank has decreased by -0.05% and is currently trading at 1127.00. Over the past year, ICICI Bank shares have increased by 19.50% to 1127.00. In comparison, Nifty has risen by 20.14% to 22104.05 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.6%
3 Months10.59%
6 Months20.71%
YTD13.18%
1 Year19.5%
14 May 2024, 08:52:05 AM IST

Icici Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11136.83Support 11112.88
Resistance 21145.72Support 21097.82
Resistance 31160.78Support 31088.93
14 May 2024, 08:32:15 AM IST

Icici Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1222.5, 8.42% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1086.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy22232323
    Buy13131315
    Hold5432
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
14 May 2024, 08:16:37 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Today : Icici Bank volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15869 k

The trading volume yesterday was 34.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 757 k.

14 May 2024, 08:03:34 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1116.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1130.5 & 1107 yesterday to end at 1116.7. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue