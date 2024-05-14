Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stocks Plunge in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES

8 min read . 10:38 AM IST Trade

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 14 May 2024, by -0.29 %. The stock closed at 1127.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1124.25 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.