Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stocks Plunge in Trading Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹1111.4, closed at ₹1116.7, with a high of ₹1130.5 and a low of ₹1107. The market capitalization was ₹792530.22 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1169.3 and the 52-week low was ₹898.85. The BSE volume was 757959 shares traded.
Icici Bank touched a high of 1127.65 & a low of 1118.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1126.95
|Support 1
|1118.05
|Resistance 2
|1131.75
|Support 2
|1113.95
|Resistance 3
|1135.85
|Support 3
|1109.15
Today, ICICI Bank's stock price dropped by 0.6% to reach ₹1120.8, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. HDFC Bank and Axis Bank are both declining, whereas State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank are showing gains. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.12% and 0.09% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1452.85
|-2.95
|-0.2
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1103717.17
|ICICI Bank
|1120.8
|-6.75
|-0.6
|1169.3
|898.85
|787063.38
|State Bank Of India
|810.4
|1.55
|0.19
|839.6
|543.15
|723250.55
|Axis Bank
|1121.6
|-13.25
|-1.17
|1182.8
|909.1
|346189.73
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1642.45
|1.3
|0.08
|2063.0
|1544.15
|326505.92
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for ICICI Bank indicate a potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Icici Bank share price is at ₹1124.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1112.88 and ₹1136.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1112.88 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1136.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of ICICI Bank has decreased by -0.05% and is currently trading at ₹1127.00. Over the past year, ICICI Bank shares have increased by 19.50% to ₹1127.00. In comparison, Nifty has risen by 20.14% to 22104.05 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.6%
|3 Months
|10.59%
|6 Months
|20.71%
|YTD
|13.18%
|1 Year
|19.5%
The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1136.83
|Support 1
|1112.88
|Resistance 2
|1145.72
|Support 2
|1097.82
|Resistance 3
|1160.78
|Support 3
|1088.93
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1222.5, 8.42% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1086.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|22
|23
|23
|23
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|15
|Hold
|5
|4
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 34.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 757 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1130.5 & ₹1107 yesterday to end at ₹1116.7. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.
