Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stocks Decline on Market Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Icici Bank stock price went down today, 15 Apr 2024, by -0.48 %. The stock closed at 1109.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1104.15 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : ICICI Bank's stock opened at 1102.75 and closed at 1109.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1111.75, while the low was 1096. The market capitalization stands at 775447.63 crore. The 52-week high and low are 1116.45 and 864.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 775544 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Apr 2024, 09:32 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.37%
3 Months7.57%
6 Months16.09%
YTD10.82%
1 Year22.85%
15 Apr 2024, 09:03 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹1104.15, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹1109.45

The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 1104.15 with a percent change of -0.48 and a net change of -5.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

15 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1109.45 on last trading day

On the last day, ICICI Bank on BSE had a trading volume of 775,544 shares with a closing price of 1109.45.

