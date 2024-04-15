Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stocks Decline on Market Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹1102.75 and closed at ₹1109.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1111.75, while the low was ₹1096. The market capitalization stands at 775447.63 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹1116.45 and ₹864.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 775544 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.37%
|3 Months
|7.57%
|6 Months
|16.09%
|YTD
|10.82%
|1 Year
|22.85%
The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1104.15 with a percent change of -0.48 and a net change of -5.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, ICICI Bank on BSE had a trading volume of 775,544 shares with a closing price of ₹1109.45.
