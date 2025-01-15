Hello User
Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank stock price went up today, 15 Jan 2025, by 0.77 %. The stock closed at 1229.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1239.25 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at 1230.25 and closed slightly lower at 1229.80. The day's trading saw a high of 1244.45 and a low of 1228. The bank's market capitalization stands at 868,193.1 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 1361.35 and a low of 970.05, with a BSE trading volume of 1,183,486 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1465.0, 18.22% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1181.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1670.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy21212020
    Buy15151516
    Hold4444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
15 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11229 k

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.64% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 1183 k.

15 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank closed at ₹1229.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1244.45 & 1228 yesterday to end at 1239.25. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.