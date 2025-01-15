Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹1230.25 and closed slightly lower at ₹1229.80. The day's trading saw a high of ₹1244.45 and a low of ₹1228. The bank's market capitalization stands at ₹868,193.1 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹1361.35 and a low of ₹970.05, with a BSE trading volume of 1,183,486 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1465.0, 18.22% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1181.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1670.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|20
|20
|Buy
|15
|15
|15
|16
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.64% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 1183 k.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1244.45 & ₹1228 yesterday to end at ₹1239.25. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.