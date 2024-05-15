Active Stocks
Icici Bank Share Price Highlights : Icici Bank closed today at ₹1124.6, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹1120.8

15 May 2024
Livemint

Icici Bank Share Price Highlights : Icici Bank stock price went up today, 15 May 2024, by 0.34 %. The stock closed at 1120.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1124.6 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Share Price Highlights Premium
Icici Bank Share Price Highlights

Icici Bank Share Price Highlights : ICICI Bank's stock opened at 1124.1 and closed at 1127.55 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 1127.85, while the lowest was 1118.75. The market capitalization stood at 787,891.22 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 1169.3 and 898.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 212,388 shares traded.

15 May 2024, 08:01:39 PM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank has a 11.88% MF holding & 44.76% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 11.74% in to 11.88% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 43.64% in to 44.76% in quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:30:03 PM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank had a ROE of 18.81% in the most recent fiscal year. The return on investment value was -99999.99% in the last fiscal year. Consensus estimates suggest that the ROE for the current fiscal year is 18.49% and 16.99% for the upcoming fiscal year.

15 May 2024, 07:06:59 PM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: ICICI Bank has shown an EPS growth of 32.11% and a revenue growth of 21.40% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company reported a revenue of 1595159.00 cr, representing a marginal increase compared to the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a growth in revenue and profit for the upcoming quarter.

15 May 2024, 06:37:09 PM IST

15 May 2024, 06:02:26 PM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, ICICI Bank's stock price increased by 0.34% to reach 1124.6, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. HDFC Bank is declining, but State Bank of India, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are all showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both down by -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1438.85-22.95-1.571757.81363.451093081.49
ICICI Bank1124.63.80.341169.3898.85789731.87
State Bank Of India820.42.250.28839.6543.15732175.16
Axis Bank1126.854.50.41182.8909.1347810.18
Kotak Mahindra Bank1649.02.90.182063.01544.15327808.01
15 May 2024, 05:36:29 PM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: ICICI Bank stock reached a low of 1113.8 and a high of 1127.4 on the current day.

15 May 2024, 04:34:52 PM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.53%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.45%

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for ICICI Bank indicates that the current positive trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.

15 May 2024, 03:54:50 PM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 20.58% higher than yesterday

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of ICICI Bank traded until 3 PM is 20.58% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 1124.6, up by 0.34%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 03:48:03 PM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank closed today at ₹1124.6, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹1120.8

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank share price closed the day at 1124.6 - a 0.34% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1128.87 , 1134.03 , 1141.72. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1116.02 , 1108.33 , 1103.17.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:33:20 PM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live:

15 May 2024, 03:14:30 PM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank trading at ₹1125.6, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹1120.8

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank share price is at 1125.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1116.3 and 1125.65 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1116.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1125.65 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 03:02:48 PM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1122.91
10 Days1135.61
20 Days1110.79
50 Days1091.20
100 Days1049.77
300 Days1004.35
15 May 2024, 02:55:02 PM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Icici Bank share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 02:53:14 PM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -7.03% lower than yesterday

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of ICICI Bank until 2 PM is 7.03% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1121.45, down by 0.06%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial in understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 02:36:33 PM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank's stock reached a peak of 1123.35 and a trough of 1116.25 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistances of 1120.58 and 1121.97, suggesting a strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11124.28Support 11117.18
Resistance 21127.37Support 21113.17
Resistance 31131.38Support 31110.08
15 May 2024, 02:18:50 PM IST

15 May 2024, 02:08:09 PM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank trading at ₹1121.75, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹1120.8

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank share price is at 1121.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1116.3 and 1125.65 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1116.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1125.65 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 01:51:25 PM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -15.26% lower than yesterday

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of ICICI Bank traded until 1 PM is 15.26% lower than yesterday's volume. The price is currently trading at 1118.9, down by 0.17%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signify a potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 01:35:47 PM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1119.4 and 1114.8 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1114.8 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1119.4.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11120.58Support 11117.03
Resistance 21121.97Support 21114.87
Resistance 31124.13Support 31113.48
15 May 2024, 01:19:15 PM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.08%; Futures open interest increased by 0.17%

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for ICICI Bank indicates a potential downward price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

15 May 2024, 01:03:19 PM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: ICICI Bank stock's low price for the day was 1113.8 and the high price reached was 1126.35.

15 May 2024, 12:52:58 PM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -17.61% lower than yesterday

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of ICICI Bank until 12 AM is 17.61% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 1117.9, a decrease of 0.26%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 12:35:47 PM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: In the previous trading hour, ICICI Bank reached a high of 1118.4 and a low of 1113.8. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 1117.63 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11119.4Support 11114.8
Resistance 21121.2Support 21112.0
Resistance 31124.0Support 31110.2
15 May 2024, 12:26:39 PM IST

15 May 2024, 12:26:35 PM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Icici Bank share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 12:10:11 PM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank trading at ₹1117.65, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹1120.8

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank share price is at 1117.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1116.3 and 1125.65 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1116.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1125.65 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:50:44 AM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -36.71% lower than yesterday

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of ICICI Bank by 11 AM is 36.71% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1116.05, down by 0.42%. Volume traded and price are both crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 11:41:05 AM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1120.93 and 1113.73 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 1113.73 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1120.93.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11117.63Support 11113.78
Resistance 21120.07Support 21112.37
Resistance 31121.48Support 31109.93
15 May 2024, 11:25:46 AM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank trading at ₹1117.2, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹1120.8

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank share price is at 1117.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1116.3 and 1125.65 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1116.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1125.65 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:17:59 AM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, ICICI Bank's share price dropped by 0.34% to reach 1117, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. HDFC Bank and Axis Bank are declining, whereas State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.09% and 0.05% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1447.0-14.8-1.011757.81363.451099272.97
ICICI Bank1117.0-3.8-0.341169.3898.85784394.89
State Bank Of India823.755.60.68839.6543.15735164.91
Axis Bank1121.55-0.8-0.071182.8909.1346174.3
Kotak Mahindra Bank1646.50.40.022063.01544.15327311.03
15 May 2024, 11:04:00 AM IST

15 May 2024, 10:49:22 AM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -54.17% lower than yesterday

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of ICICI Bank until 10 AM is 54.17% lower than yesterday, with the price at 1115.55, down by 0.47%. Volume traded is a significant factor to analyze trends along with price. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 10:35:12 AM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank touched a high of 1123.0 & a low of 1115.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11120.93Support 11113.73
Resistance 21125.57Support 21111.17
Resistance 31128.13Support 31106.53
15 May 2024, 10:12:12 AM IST

15 May 2024, 09:56:25 AM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, ICICI Bank's stock price rose by 0.07% to reach 1121.6, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. HDFC Bank is declining, but State Bank of India, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are all showing gains. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.22% and 0.21% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1453.85-7.95-0.541757.81363.451104476.86
ICICI Bank1121.60.80.071169.3898.85787625.17
State Bank Of India823.455.30.65839.6543.15734897.17
Axis Bank1129.47.050.631182.8909.1348597.26
Kotak Mahindra Bank1650.03.90.242063.01544.15328006.8
15 May 2024, 09:47:06 AM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.1%; Futures open interest increased by 0.12%

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in ICICI Bank indicates potential upward price movement ahead. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

15 May 2024, 09:38:34 AM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank trading at ₹1119.25, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹1120.8

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank share price is at 1119.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1116.3 and 1125.65 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1116.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1125.65 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 09:20:50 AM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price of ICICI Bank has increased by 0.34% and is currently trading at 1124.65. Over the past year, ICICI Bank shares have surged by 18.48% to 1124.65, while the Nifty index has risen by 20.76% to 22217.85 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.0%
3 Months7.55%
6 Months19.92%
YTD12.44%
1 Year18.48%
15 May 2024, 08:52:07 AM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11125.65Support 11116.3
Resistance 21131.45Support 21112.75
Resistance 31135.0Support 31106.95
15 May 2024, 08:31:10 AM IST

15 May 2024, 08:19:52 AM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15644 k

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 212 k.

15 May 2024, 08:03:51 AM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank closed at ₹1127.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1127.85 & 1118.75 yesterday to end at 1127.55. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Recommended For You
