Icici Bank Share Price Highlights : Icici Bank closed today at 1124.6, up 0.34% from yesterday's 1120.8

Icici Bank Share Price Highlights : ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹1124.1 and closed at ₹1127.55 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1127.85, while the lowest was ₹1118.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹787,891.22 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹1169.3 and ₹898.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 212,388 shares traded.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank has a 11.88% MF holding & 44.76% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 11.74% in to 11.88% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 43.64% in to 44.76% in quarter.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank had a ROE of 18.81% in the most recent fiscal year. The return on investment value was -99999.99% in the last fiscal year. Consensus estimates suggest that the ROE for the current fiscal year is 18.49% and 16.99% for the upcoming fiscal year.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: ICICI Bank has shown an EPS growth of 32.11% and a revenue growth of 21.40% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company reported a revenue of 1595159.00 cr, representing a marginal increase compared to the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a growth in revenue and profit for the upcoming quarter.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1222.5, 8.71% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1086.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|22
|22
|23
|23
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|15
|Hold
|5
|5
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, ICICI Bank's stock price increased by 0.34% to reach ₹1124.6, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. HDFC Bank is declining, but State Bank of India, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are all showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both down by -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1438.85
|-22.95
|-1.57
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1093081.49
|ICICI Bank
|1124.6
|3.8
|0.34
|1169.3
|898.85
|789731.87
|State Bank Of India
|820.4
|2.25
|0.28
|839.6
|543.15
|732175.16
|Axis Bank
|1126.85
|4.5
|0.4
|1182.8
|909.1
|347810.18
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1649.0
|2.9
|0.18
|2063.0
|1544.15
|327808.01
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: ICICI Bank stock reached a low of ₹1113.8 and a high of ₹1127.4 on the current day.
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for ICICI Bank indicates that the current positive trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of ICICI Bank traded until 3 PM is 20.58% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹1124.6, up by 0.34%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank share price closed the day at ₹1124.6 - a 0.34% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1128.87 , 1134.03 , 1141.72. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1116.02 , 1108.33 , 1103.17.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank share price is at ₹1125.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1116.3 and ₹1125.65 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1116.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1125.65 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1122.91
|10 Days
|1135.61
|20 Days
|1110.79
|50 Days
|1091.20
|100 Days
|1049.77
|300 Days
|1004.35
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Icici Bank share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of ICICI Bank until 2 PM is 7.03% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1121.45, down by 0.06%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial in understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank's stock reached a peak of 1123.35 and a trough of 1116.25 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistances of 1120.58 and 1121.97, suggesting a strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1124.28
|Support 1
|1117.18
|Resistance 2
|1127.37
|Support 2
|1113.17
|Resistance 3
|1131.38
|Support 3
|1110.08
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank share price is at ₹1121.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1116.3 and ₹1125.65 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1116.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1125.65 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of ICICI Bank traded until 1 PM is 15.26% lower than yesterday's volume. The price is currently trading at ₹1118.9, down by 0.17%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signify a potential further decline in prices.
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1119.4 and 1114.8 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1114.8 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1119.4.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1120.58
|Support 1
|1117.03
|Resistance 2
|1121.97
|Support 2
|1114.87
|Resistance 3
|1124.13
|Support 3
|1113.48
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for ICICI Bank indicates a potential downward price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: ICICI Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹1113.8 and the high price reached was ₹1126.35.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of ICICI Bank until 12 AM is 17.61% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹1117.9, a decrease of 0.26%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: In the previous trading hour, ICICI Bank reached a high of 1118.4 and a low of 1113.8. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 1117.63 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1119.4
|Support 1
|1114.8
|Resistance 2
|1121.2
|Support 2
|1112.0
|Resistance 3
|1124.0
|Support 3
|1110.2
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Icici Bank share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank share price is at ₹1117.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1116.3 and ₹1125.65 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1116.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1125.65 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of ICICI Bank by 11 AM is 36.71% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1116.05, down by 0.42%. Volume traded and price are both crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1120.93 and 1113.73 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 1113.73 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1120.93.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1117.63
|Support 1
|1113.78
|Resistance 2
|1120.07
|Support 2
|1112.37
|Resistance 3
|1121.48
|Support 3
|1109.93
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank share price is at ₹1117.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1116.3 and ₹1125.65 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1116.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1125.65 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, ICICI Bank's share price dropped by 0.34% to reach ₹1117, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. HDFC Bank and Axis Bank are declining, whereas State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.09% and 0.05% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1447.0
|-14.8
|-1.01
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1099272.97
|ICICI Bank
|1117.0
|-3.8
|-0.34
|1169.3
|898.85
|784394.89
|State Bank Of India
|823.75
|5.6
|0.68
|839.6
|543.15
|735164.91
|Axis Bank
|1121.55
|-0.8
|-0.07
|1182.8
|909.1
|346174.3
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1646.5
|0.4
|0.02
|2063.0
|1544.15
|327311.03
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of ICICI Bank until 10 AM is 54.17% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹1115.55, down by 0.47%. Volume traded is a significant factor to analyze trends along with price. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank touched a high of 1123.0 & a low of 1115.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1120.93
|Support 1
|1113.73
|Resistance 2
|1125.57
|Support 2
|1111.17
|Resistance 3
|1128.13
|Support 3
|1106.53
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, ICICI Bank's stock price rose by 0.07% to reach ₹1121.6, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. HDFC Bank is declining, but State Bank of India, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are all showing gains. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.22% and 0.21% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1453.85
|-7.95
|-0.54
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1104476.86
|ICICI Bank
|1121.6
|0.8
|0.07
|1169.3
|898.85
|787625.17
|State Bank Of India
|823.45
|5.3
|0.65
|839.6
|543.15
|734897.17
|Axis Bank
|1129.4
|7.05
|0.63
|1182.8
|909.1
|348597.26
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1650.0
|3.9
|0.24
|2063.0
|1544.15
|328006.8
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in ICICI Bank indicates potential upward price movement ahead. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank share price is at ₹1119.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1116.3 and ₹1125.65 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1116.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1125.65 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price of ICICI Bank has increased by 0.34% and is currently trading at ₹1124.65. Over the past year, ICICI Bank shares have surged by 18.48% to ₹1124.65, while the Nifty index has risen by 20.76% to 22217.85 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.0%
|3 Months
|7.55%
|6 Months
|19.92%
|YTD
|12.44%
|1 Year
|18.48%
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1125.65
|Support 1
|1116.3
|Resistance 2
|1131.45
|Support 2
|1112.75
|Resistance 3
|1135.0
|Support 3
|1106.95
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 212 k.
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1127.85 & ₹1118.75 yesterday to end at ₹1127.55. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend
