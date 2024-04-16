Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Shares Slide as Market Turns Bearish

6 min read . 11:03 AM IST Trade

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 16 Apr 2024, by -0.69 %. The stock closed at 1078.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1071.4 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.