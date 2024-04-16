Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Shares Slide as Market Turns Bearish

Icici Bank Share Price Today : ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹1096.05 and closed at ₹1104.15 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹1105.95, while the low was ₹1076.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹757644.25 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹1116.45 and ₹864.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 715402 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is at ₹1071.4 with a percent change of -0.69% and a net change of -7.4. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Top active call options for Icici Bank at 16 Apr 10:42 were at strike price of ₹1150.0 (Expiry : 30 MAY 2024) & ₹1100.0 (Expiry : 30 MAY 2024) with prices ₹9.85 (-16.88%) & ₹24.45 (-13.6%) respectively.
Top active put options for Icici Bank at 16 Apr 10:42 were at strike price of ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 30 MAY 2024) & ₹1100.0 (Expiry : 30 MAY 2024) with prices ₹7.1 (+11.81%) & ₹42.75 (+12.95%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|HDFC Bank
|1496.0
|1.05
|0.07
|1757.8
|1363.45
|834729.52
|ICICI Bank
|1070.75
|-8.05
|-0.75
|1116.45
|881.65
|747684.99
|State Bank Of India
|750.0
|-6.85
|-0.91
|793.5
|525.25
|669345.89
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1789.8
|-8.05
|-0.45
|2063.0
|1666.8
|355553.9
|Axis Bank
|1054.2
|-4.35
|-0.41
|1151.5
|850.0
|324361.74
The current stock price of ICICI Bank is ₹1071 with a net change of -7.8 and a percent change of -0.72. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price compared to the previous trading day.
The ICICI Bank stock reached a low of ₹1067 and a high of ₹1073.9 on the current day.
ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1070.05 with a bid price of 1071.75 and an offer price of 1071.85. The offer quantity is 2800 and the bid quantity is 700. The open interest stands at 74982600.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1068.95 with a percent change of -0.91% and a net change of -9.85. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.47%
|3 Months
|6.68%
|6 Months
|13.34%
|YTD
|8.2%
|1 Year
|19.95%
The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is at ₹1078.8 with a percent change of -2.3% and a net change of -25.35. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, ICICI Bank's BSE volume was 715,402 shares with a closing price of ₹1104.15.
