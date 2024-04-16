Hello User
Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Shares Slide as Market Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 11:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 16 Apr 2024, by -0.69 %. The stock closed at 1078.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1071.4 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : ICICI Bank's stock opened at 1096.05 and closed at 1104.15 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 1105.95, while the low was 1076.65. The market capitalization stood at 757644.25 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 1116.45 and 864.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 715402 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Apr 2024, 11:03 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹1071.4, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹1078.8

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is at 1071.4 with a percent change of -0.69% and a net change of -7.4. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 10:42 AM IST Top active options for Icici Bank

Top active call options for Icici Bank at 16 Apr 10:42 were at strike price of 1150.0 (Expiry : 30 MAY 2024) & 1100.0 (Expiry : 30 MAY 2024) with prices 9.85 (-16.88%) & 24.45 (-13.6%) respectively.

Top active put options for Icici Bank at 16 Apr 10:42 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 30 MAY 2024) & 1100.0 (Expiry : 30 MAY 2024) with prices 7.1 (+11.81%) & 42.75 (+12.95%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Apr 2024, 10:32 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1496.01.050.071757.81363.45834729.52
ICICI Bank1070.75-8.05-0.751116.45881.65747684.99
State Bank Of India750.0-6.85-0.91793.5525.25669345.89
Kotak Mahindra Bank1789.8-8.05-0.452063.01666.8355553.9
Axis Bank1054.2-4.35-0.411151.5850.0324361.74
16 Apr 2024, 10:20 AM IST Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹1071, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹1078.8

The current stock price of ICICI Bank is 1071 with a net change of -7.8 and a percent change of -0.72. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price compared to the previous trading day.

16 Apr 2024, 10:11 AM IST ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The ICICI Bank stock reached a low of 1067 and a high of 1073.9 on the current day.

16 Apr 2024, 10:03 AM IST Icici Bank April futures opened at 1076.8 as against previous close of 1081.75

ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1070.05 with a bid price of 1071.75 and an offer price of 1071.85. The offer quantity is 2800 and the bid quantity is 700. The open interest stands at 74982600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Apr 2024, 09:52 AM IST Icici Bank Live Updates

16 Apr 2024, 09:40 AM IST Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹1068.95, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹1078.8

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 1068.95 with a percent change of -0.91% and a net change of -9.85. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 09:31 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.47%
3 Months6.68%
6 Months13.34%
YTD8.2%
1 Year19.95%
16 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹1078.8, down -2.3% from yesterday's ₹1104.15

The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is at 1078.8 with a percent change of -2.3% and a net change of -25.35. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1104.15 on last trading day

On the last day, ICICI Bank's BSE volume was 715,402 shares with a closing price of 1104.15.

