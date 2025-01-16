Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹1237.85 and closed at ₹1239.25, showing a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹1244.10 and a low of ₹1230 during the day. The bank's market capitalization stands at ₹875,650.20 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1361.35 and a low of ₹970.05, with a trading volume of 46,624 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1244.33
|Support 1
|1229.93
|Resistance 2
|1251.57
|Support 2
|1222.77
|Resistance 3
|1258.73
|Support 3
|1215.53
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1465.0, 18.29% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1181.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1670.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|20
|20
|Buy
|15
|15
|15
|16
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.64% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 1183 k.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1244.1 & ₹1230 yesterday to end at ₹1238.45. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.