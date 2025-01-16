Hello User
Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2025, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 1239.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1238.45 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank opened at 1237.85 and closed at 1239.25, showing a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 1244.10 and a low of 1230 during the day. The bank's market capitalization stands at 875,650.20 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 1361.35 and a low of 970.05, with a trading volume of 46,624 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11244.33Support 11229.93
Resistance 21251.57Support 21222.77
Resistance 31258.73Support 31215.53
16 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1465.0, 18.29% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1181.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1670.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy21212020
    Buy15151516
    Hold4444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
16 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11229 k

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.64% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 1183 k.

16 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank closed at ₹1239.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1244.1 & 1230 yesterday to end at 1238.45. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

