Icici Bank Share Price Highlights : Icici Bank closed today at 1131.2, up 0.59% from yesterday's 1124.6

Icici Bank Share Price Highlights : On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹1120.65, closed at ₹1120.8 with the high of ₹1127.4 and low of ₹1113.8. The market capitalization was ₹790456.73 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1169.3 and a 52-week low of ₹898.85. The BSE volume was 292828 shares traded.
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank has a 11.88% MF holding & 44.76% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 11.74% in to 11.88% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 43.64% in to 44.76% in quarter.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank reported a ROE of 18.81% in the latest fiscal year. The return on investment was -99999.99% in the previous fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 18.49% and 16.99% respectively.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank has shown an EPS growth of 32.11% and a revenue growth of 21.40% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue is 1595159.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth in revenue and profit for the quarter.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1222.5, 8.07% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1086.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|22
|22
|23
|23
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|15
|Hold
|5
|5
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of ICICI Bank rose by 0.59% to reach ₹1131.2, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. State Bank Of India is declining, whereas HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are seeing an increase in their share prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1460.15
|21.3
|1.48
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1109262.91
|ICICI Bank
|1131.2
|6.6
|0.59
|1169.3
|898.85
|794366.61
|State Bank Of India
|811.9
|-8.5
|-1.04
|839.6
|543.15
|724589.24
|Axis Bank
|1140.15
|12.55
|1.11
|1182.8
|909.1
|351915.32
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1671.9
|20.65
|1.25
|2063.0
|1544.15
|332360.34
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: ICICI Bank stock had a low of ₹1112.8 and a high of ₹1136.5 on the current trading day.
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in ICICI Bank indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of ICICI Bank traded by 3 PM is 31.03% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹1131.2, an increase of 0.59%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank share price closed the day at ₹1131.2 - a 0.59% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1141.1 , 1150.7 , 1164.85. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1117.35 , 1103.2 , 1093.6.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Icici Bank has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1128.87 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1134.03. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1134.03 then there can be further positive price movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1120.72
|10 Days
|1131.81
|20 Days
|1112.49
|50 Days
|1092.61
|100 Days
|1050.83
|300 Days
|1005.09
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Icici Bank share is Neutral and long term trend is Bullish
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of ICICI Bank until 2 PM is 44.90% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1125, up by 0.04%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a possible further decrease in prices.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: ICICI Bank reached a high of 1118.1 and a low of 1112.8 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance at 1117.68 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1119.07
|Support 1
|1113.77
|Resistance 2
|1121.23
|Support 2
|1110.63
|Resistance 3
|1124.37
|Support 3
|1108.47
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Icici Bank has broken the first support of ₹1116.02 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1108.33. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1108.33 then there can be further negative price movement.
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of ICICI Bank traded until 1 PM is 35.84% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹1114.85, up by -0.87%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1126.13 and 1114.03 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1114.03 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1126.13.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1117.68
|Support 1
|1111.78
|Resistance 2
|1121.62
|Support 2
|1109.82
|Resistance 3
|1123.58
|Support 3
|1105.88
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for ICICI Bank may indicate a potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders who have short positions may consider holding onto them.
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: ICICI Bank stock reached a low of ₹1113.85 and a high of ₹1136.5 on the current trading day.
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of ICICI Bank until 12 AM is 31.63% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1118, up by -0.59%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1123.27 and 1112.07 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 1112.07 and selling near hourly resistance at 1123.27.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1126.13
|Support 1
|1114.03
|Resistance 2
|1133.17
|Support 2
|1108.97
|Resistance 3
|1138.23
|Support 3
|1101.93
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1120.72
|10 Days
|1131.81
|20 Days
|1112.49
|50 Days
|1092.61
|100 Days
|1050.83
|300 Days
|1005.09
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Icici Bank share is Neutral and long term trend is Bullish
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank share price is at ₹1127.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1116.02 and ₹1128.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1116.02 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1128.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded by ICICI Bank until 11 AM is 59.79% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹1117.5, up by -0.63%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying trends in the market. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank reached a high of 0.0 and a low of 0.0 during the previous trading hour. The stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1119.73 (Support level 1) in the last hour, suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 1115.47 and 1107.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank share price is at ₹1118.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1116.02 and ₹1128.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1116.02 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1128.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, ICICI Bank's stock price dropped by 0.63% to reach ₹1117.55, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. State Bank of India and Axis Bank are declining, whereas HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank are seeing an increase in their stock prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.14% and 0.2% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1440.25
|1.4
|0.1
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1094145.06
|ICICI Bank
|1117.55
|-7.05
|-0.63
|1169.3
|898.85
|784781.12
|State Bank Of India
|810.25
|-10.15
|-1.24
|839.6
|543.15
|723116.68
|Axis Bank
|1114.0
|-13.6
|-1.21
|1182.8
|909.1
|343843.94
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1658.3
|7.05
|0.43
|2063.0
|1544.15
|329656.77
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of ICICI Bank traded until 10 AM is 59.07% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹1121.05, up by -0.32%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank touched a high of 1136.0 & a low of 1123.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1132.13
|Support 1
|1119.73
|Resistance 2
|1140.27
|Support 2
|1115.47
|Resistance 3
|1144.53
|Support 3
|1107.33
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, ICICI Bank's stock price increased by 0.39% to reach ₹1128.95, outperforming its peers. While State Bank of India's stock is declining, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are all experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex both saw a 0.2% increase each.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1443.7
|4.85
|0.34
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1096765.99
|ICICI Bank
|1128.95
|4.35
|0.39
|1169.3
|898.85
|792786.58
|State Bank Of India
|820.1
|-0.3
|-0.04
|839.6
|543.15
|731907.42
|Axis Bank
|1128.7
|1.1
|0.1
|1182.8
|909.1
|348381.2
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1657.95
|6.7
|0.41
|2063.0
|1544.15
|329587.2
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: A rise in futures price and open interest for ICICI Bank indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank share price is at ₹1128.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1116.02 and ₹1128.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1116.02 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1128.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ICICI Bank has increased by 0.80% and is currently trading at ₹1133.60. Over the past year, ICICI Bank shares have gained 18.81% to reach ₹1133.60. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 20.66% to reach 22200.55 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.12%
|3 Months
|8.19%
|6 Months
|19.47%
|YTD
|12.82%
|1 Year
|18.81%
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1128.87
|Support 1
|1116.02
|Resistance 2
|1134.03
|Support 2
|1108.33
|Resistance 3
|1141.72
|Support 3
|1103.17
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 292 k.
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1127.4 & ₹1113.8 yesterday to end at ₹1120.8. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!