Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
Icici Bank Share Price Highlights : Icici Bank closed today at 1131.2, up 0.59% from yesterday's 1124.6

51 min read . 16 May 2024 Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank Share Price Highlights : Icici Bank stock price went up today, 16 May 2024, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 1124.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1131.2 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Share Price Highlights

Icici Bank Share Price Highlights : On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 1120.65, closed at 1120.8 with the high of 1127.4 and low of 1113.8. The market capitalization was 790456.73 crore with a 52-week high of 1169.3 and a 52-week low of 898.85. The BSE volume was 292828 shares traded.

Disclaimer

16 May 2024, 08:00 PM IST Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank has a 11.88% MF holding & 44.76% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 11.74% in to 11.88% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 43.64% in to 44.76% in quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:39 PM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank reported a ROE of 18.81% in the latest fiscal year. The return on investment was -99999.99% in the previous fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 18.49% and 16.99% respectively.

16 May 2024, 07:06 PM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank has shown an EPS growth of 32.11% and a revenue growth of 21.40% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue is 1595159.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth in revenue and profit for the quarter.

16 May 2024, 06:31 PM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1222.5, 8.07% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1086.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy22222323
    Buy13131315
    Hold5532
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
16 May 2024, 06:00 PM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of ICICI Bank rose by 0.59% to reach 1131.2, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. State Bank Of India is declining, whereas HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are seeing an increase in their share prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1460.1521.31.481757.81363.451109262.91
ICICI Bank1131.26.60.591169.3898.85794366.61
State Bank Of India811.9-8.5-1.04839.6543.15724589.24
Axis Bank1140.1512.551.111182.8909.1351915.32
Kotak Mahindra Bank1671.920.651.252063.01544.15332360.34
16 May 2024, 05:38 PM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: ICICI Bank stock had a low of 1112.8 and a high of 1136.5 on the current trading day.

16 May 2024, 04:37 PM IST Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.47%; Futures open interest increased by 3.15%

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in ICICI Bank indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

16 May 2024, 03:54 PM IST Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 31.03% higher than yesterday

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of ICICI Bank traded by 3 PM is 31.03% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 1131.2, an increase of 0.59%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 03:51 PM IST Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank closed today at ₹1131.2, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹1124.6

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank share price closed the day at 1131.2 - a 0.59% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1141.1 , 1150.7 , 1164.85. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1117.35 , 1103.2 , 1093.6.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:18 PM IST Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank trading at ₹1132, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹1124.6

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Icici Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 1128.87 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1134.03. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1134.03 then there can be further positive price movement.

16 May 2024, 02:59 PM IST Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1120.72
10 Days1131.81
20 Days1112.49
50 Days1092.61
100 Days1050.83
300 Days1005.09
16 May 2024, 02:57 PM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Icici Bank share is Neutral and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 02:49 PM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 44.90% higher than yesterday

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of ICICI Bank until 2 PM is 44.90% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1125, up by 0.04%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a possible further decrease in prices.

16 May 2024, 02:35 PM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: ICICI Bank reached a high of 1118.1 and a low of 1112.8 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance at 1117.68 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11119.07Support 11113.77
Resistance 21121.23Support 21110.63
Resistance 31124.37Support 31108.47
16 May 2024, 02:16 PM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1222.5, 9.66% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1086.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy22222323
    Buy13131315
    Hold5532
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
16 May 2024, 02:11 PM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank trading at ₹1114.65, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹1124.6

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Icici Bank has broken the first support of 1116.02 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1108.33. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1108.33 then there can be further negative price movement.

16 May 2024, 01:48 PM IST Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 35.84% higher than yesterday

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of ICICI Bank traded until 1 PM is 35.84% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 1114.85, up by -0.87%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 01:41 PM IST Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1126.13 and 1114.03 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1114.03 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1126.13.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11117.68Support 11111.78
Resistance 21121.62Support 21109.82
Resistance 31123.58Support 31105.88
16 May 2024, 01:18 PM IST Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.66%; Futures open interest increased by 1.25%

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for ICICI Bank may indicate a potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders who have short positions may consider holding onto them.

16 May 2024, 01:00 PM IST Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: ICICI Bank stock reached a low of 1113.85 and a high of 1136.5 on the current trading day.

16 May 2024, 12:47 PM IST Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is 31.63% higher than yesterday

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of ICICI Bank until 12 AM is 31.63% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1118, up by -0.59%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 12:38 PM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1123.27 and 1112.07 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 1112.07 and selling near hourly resistance at 1123.27.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11126.13Support 11114.03
Resistance 21133.17Support 21108.97
Resistance 31138.23Support 31101.93
16 May 2024, 12:24 PM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1120.72
10 Days1131.81
20 Days1112.49
50 Days1092.61
100 Days1050.83
300 Days1005.09
16 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Icici Bank share is Neutral and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 12:15 PM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank trading at ₹1127.7, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹1124.6

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank share price is at 1127.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1116.02 and 1128.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1116.02 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1128.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:50 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 59.79% higher than yesterday

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded by ICICI Bank until 11 AM is 59.79% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 1117.5, up by -0.63%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying trends in the market. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 11:33 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank reached a high of 0.0 and a low of 0.0 during the previous trading hour. The stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1119.73 (Support level 1) in the last hour, suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 1115.47 and 1107.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
16 May 2024, 11:28 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank trading at ₹1118.45, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹1124.6

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank share price is at 1118.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1116.02 and 1128.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1116.02 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1128.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:14 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, ICICI Bank's stock price dropped by 0.63% to reach 1117.55, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. State Bank of India and Axis Bank are declining, whereas HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank are seeing an increase in their stock prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.14% and 0.2% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1440.251.40.11757.81363.451094145.06
ICICI Bank1117.55-7.05-0.631169.3898.85784781.12
State Bank Of India810.25-10.15-1.24839.6543.15723116.68
Axis Bank1114.0-13.6-1.211182.8909.1343843.94
Kotak Mahindra Bank1658.37.050.432063.01544.15329656.77
16 May 2024, 11:04 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1222.5, 8.95% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1086.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy22222323
    Buy13131315
    Hold5532
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
16 May 2024, 10:54 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 59.07% higher than yesterday

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of ICICI Bank traded until 10 AM is 59.07% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 1121.05, up by -0.32%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 10:36 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank touched a high of 1136.0 & a low of 1123.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11132.13Support 11119.73
Resistance 21140.27Support 21115.47
Resistance 31144.53Support 31107.33
16 May 2024, 10:01 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, ICICI Bank's stock price increased by 0.39% to reach 1128.95, outperforming its peers. While State Bank of India's stock is declining, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are all experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex both saw a 0.2% increase each.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1443.74.850.341757.81363.451096765.99
ICICI Bank1128.954.350.391169.3898.85792786.58
State Bank Of India820.1-0.3-0.04839.6543.15731907.42
Axis Bank1128.71.10.11182.8909.1348381.2
Kotak Mahindra Bank1657.956.70.412063.01544.15329587.2
16 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.8%; Futures open interest increased by 0.04%

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: A rise in futures price and open interest for ICICI Bank indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

16 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank trading at ₹1128.15, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹1124.6

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank share price is at 1128.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1116.02 and 1128.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1116.02 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1128.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ICICI Bank has increased by 0.80% and is currently trading at 1133.60. Over the past year, ICICI Bank shares have gained 18.81% to reach 1133.60. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 20.66% to reach 22200.55 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.12%
3 Months8.19%
6 Months19.47%
YTD12.82%
1 Year18.81%
16 May 2024, 09:04 AM IST Pressure on banking stocks transitory, experts say; SBI, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank among top picks for long term

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/banking-stocks-to-buy-sbi-icici-bank-axis-bank-among-top-picks-for-long-term-11715774871282.html

16 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11128.87Support 11116.02
Resistance 21134.03Support 21108.33
Resistance 31141.72Support 31103.17
16 May 2024, 08:38 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1222.5, 8.71% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1086.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy22222323
    Buy13131315
    Hold5532
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
16 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15632 k

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 292 k.

16 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank closed at ₹1120.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1127.4 & 1113.8 yesterday to end at 1120.8. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.