Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 17 Feb 2025

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹1252 and closed slightly lower at ₹1248.50. The stock reached a high of ₹1263 and a low of ₹1244.65, reflecting intra-day volatility. With a market capitalization of ₹888,763.44 crore, the bank's shares have seen a 52-week high of ₹1361.35 and a low of ₹985.15. The BSE volume for the day was 311,278 shares traded.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1267.75
|Support 1
|1248.7
|Resistance 2
|1275.15
|Support 2
|1237.05
|Resistance 3
|1286.8
|Support 3
|1229.65
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1495.0, 18.8% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1290.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1670.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|22
|22
|21
|20
|Buy
|14
|14
|15
|16
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.16% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 311 k.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1263 & ₹1244.65 yesterday to end at ₹1258.45. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.