Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹1247.95 and closed at ₹1238.45, experiencing a high of ₹1255.65 and a low of ₹1240.15. The bank's market capitalization stands at ₹874202.90 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1361.35 and a low of ₹970.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 116,895 shares. Overall, the stock displayed a slight decline amidst stable market conditions.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank closed at ₹1238.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1255.65 & ₹1240.15 yesterday to end at ₹1253. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.