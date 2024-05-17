Icici Bank Share Price Highlights : Icici Bank closed today at ₹1130.45, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹1131.2

Icici Bank Share Price Highlights : ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹1132.1 and closed at ₹1124.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1136.5 and the low was ₹1112.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹795095.72 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹1169.3 and ₹898.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 194807 shares.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank has a 11.88% MF holding & 44.76% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 11.74% in to 11.88% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 43.64% in to 44.76% in quarter.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank's return on equity (ROE) was 18.81% in the most recent fiscal year. The return on investment (ROI) for the last fiscal year was -99999.99%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 18.49% and 16.99% respectively.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Over the past three years, ICICI Bank has shown an EPS growth of 32.11% and a revenue growth of 21.40%. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 1595159.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue and �% in profit for the quarter ahead.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1222.5, 8.14% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1086.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of ICICI Bank has decreased by 0.07% to ₹1130.45, while its competitors like HDFC Bank, State Bank Of India, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are experiencing gains today. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1464.9
|4.75
|0.33
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1112871.44
|ICICI Bank
|1130.45
|-0.75
|-0.07
|1169.3
|898.85
|793839.93
|State Bank Of India
|817.85
|5.95
|0.73
|839.6
|543.15
|729899.39
|Axis Bank
|1143.5
|3.35
|0.29
|1182.8
|909.1
|352949.32
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1697.0
|25.1
|1.5
|2063.0
|1544.15
|337350.02
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: ICICI Bank stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹1121 and a high of ₹1141.9. The stock showed some volatility during the trading session.
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.08%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.11%
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and open interest in ICICI Bank indicates a potential shift in the current bearish trend. This could lead to the stock hitting a bottom soon or beginning to reverse in the upcoming days.
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank closed today at ₹1130.45, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹1131.2
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank share price closed the day at ₹1130.45 - a 0.07% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1143.07 , 1155.23 , 1166.47. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1119.67 , 1108.43 , 1096.27.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -36.29% lower than yesterday
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of ICICI Bank until 3 PM is 36.29% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1130.45, down by 0.07%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live:
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank trading at ₹1130.85, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹1131.2
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank share price is at ₹1130.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1117.35 and ₹1141.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1117.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1141.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1121.04
|10 Days
|1129.07
|20 Days
|1113.36
|50 Days
|1093.83
|100 Days
|1051.93
|300 Days
|1005.74
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Icici Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -32.30% lower than yesterday
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of ICICI Bank traded by 2 PM is 32.30% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹1131.4, down by 0.02%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: ICICI Bank reached a peak of 1132.65 and a trough of 1127.4 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 1130.93 and 1132.12, suggesting a strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1133.37
|Support 1
|1128.12
|Resistance 2
|1135.63
|Support 2
|1125.13
|Resistance 3
|1138.62
|Support 3
|1122.87
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1222.5, 8.11% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1086.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank trading at ₹1131.35, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹1131.2
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank share price is at ₹1131.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1117.35 and ₹1141.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1117.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1141.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -24.09% lower than yesterday
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of ICICI Bank traded until 1 PM is 24.09% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹1129.1, a decrease of 0.19%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1130.85 and 1126.6 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1126.6 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1130.85.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1130.93
|Support 1
|1128.03
|Resistance 2
|1132.12
|Support 2
|1126.32
|Resistance 3
|1133.83
|Support 3
|1125.13
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.3%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.15%
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The decrease in futures price and open interest for ICICI Bank indicates a potential shift in the current bearish trend. This could signal the stock reaching a bottom or beginning a reversal in the near future.
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: ICICI Bank stock's today's high price was ₹1141.9 and the low price was ₹1121.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -14.40% lower than yesterday
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of ICICI Bank traded until 12 AM is 14.40% lower than yesterday, while the price was at ₹1128.95, down by 0.2%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the 1130.73 and 1125.88 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 1125.88 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1130.73.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1130.85
|Support 1
|1126.6
|Resistance 2
|1133.3
|Support 2
|1124.8
|Resistance 3
|1135.1
|Support 3
|1122.35
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Icici Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank trading at ₹1128.2, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹1131.2
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank share price is at ₹1128.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1117.35 and ₹1141.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1117.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1141.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -11.38% lower than yesterday
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of ICICI Bank until 11 AM is 11.38% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1129.5, a decrease of 0.15%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could be a sign of further price decline.
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1131.67 and 1123.12 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 1123.12 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1131.67.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1130.73
|Support 1
|1125.88
|Resistance 2
|1133.47
|Support 2
|1123.77
|Resistance 3
|1135.58
|Support 3
|1121.03
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank trading at ₹1128.5, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹1131.2
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank share price is at ₹1128.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1117.35 and ₹1141.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1117.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1141.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of ICICI Bank is currently down by 0.14% at ₹1129.6, while its counterparts like HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are experiencing gains today. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.25% and 0.34% respectively.
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1222.5, 8.33% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1086.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 3.16% higher than yesterday
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of ICICI Bank traded until 10 AM is 3.16% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹1128.95, up by -0.2%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank touched a high of 1129.55 & a low of 1121.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1131.67
|Support 1
|1123.12
|Resistance 2
|1134.88
|Support 2
|1117.78
|Resistance 3
|1140.22
|Support 3
|1114.57
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates:
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, ICICI Bank's stock price dropped by 0.63% to reach ₹1124.1, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. HDFC Bank and Axis Bank are declining today, whereas State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank are on the rise. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.15% and 0.2% respectively.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.41%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.12%
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The decrease in futures price and open interest for ICICI Bank indicates a potential shift in the current bearish trend. The stock could be reaching a bottom or starting to reverse in the near future.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank trading at ₹1124, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹1131.2
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank share price is at ₹1124 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1117.35 and ₹1141.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1117.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1141.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of ICICI Bank has decreased by -0.48% and is currently trading at ₹1125.75. Over the past year, ICICI Bank shares have increased by 20.41% to ₹1125.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.52% to reach 22403.85 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.38%
|3 Months
|8.82%
|6 Months
|20.84%
|YTD
|13.49%
|1 Year
|20.41%
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1141.1
|Support 1
|1117.35
|Resistance 2
|1150.7
|Support 2
|1103.2
|Resistance 3
|1164.85
|Support 3
|1093.6
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1222.5, 8.07% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1086.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|22
|22
|23
|23
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|15
|Hold
|5
|5
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15792 k
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 194 k.
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank closed at ₹1124.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1136.5 & ₹1112.8 yesterday to end at ₹1124.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
