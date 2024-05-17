Active Stocks
Icici Bank Share Price Highlights : Icici Bank closed today at ₹1130.45, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹1131.2

17 May 2024, 08:03 PM IST
Livemint

Icici Bank Share Price Highlights : Icici Bank stock price went down today, 17 May 2024, by -0.07 %. The stock closed at 1131.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1130.45 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Share Price Highlights Premium
Icici Bank Share Price Highlights

Icici Bank Share Price Highlights : ICICI Bank's stock opened at 1132.1 and closed at 1124.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1136.5 and the low was 1112.8. The market capitalization stood at 795095.72 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 1169.3 and 898.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 194807 shares.

17 May 2024, 08:03:17 PM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank has a 11.88% MF holding & 44.76% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 11.74% in to 11.88% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 43.64% in to 44.76% in quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:35:44 PM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank's return on equity (ROE) was 18.81% in the most recent fiscal year. The return on investment (ROI) for the last fiscal year was -99999.99%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 18.49% and 16.99% respectively.

17 May 2024, 07:06:01 PM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Over the past three years, ICICI Bank has shown an EPS growth of 32.11% and a revenue growth of 21.40%. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 1595159.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue and �% in profit for the quarter ahead.

17 May 2024, 06:30:04 PM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1222.5, 8.14% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1086.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy22222323
    Buy13131315
    Hold5532
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
17 May 2024, 06:06:51 PM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of ICICI Bank has decreased by 0.07% to 1130.45, while its competitors like HDFC Bank, State Bank Of India, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are experiencing gains today. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1464.94.750.331757.81363.451112871.44
ICICI Bank1130.45-0.75-0.071169.3898.85793839.93
State Bank Of India817.855.950.73839.6543.15729899.39
Axis Bank1143.53.350.291182.8909.1352949.32
Kotak Mahindra Bank1697.025.11.52063.01544.15337350.02
17 May 2024, 05:37:44 PM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: ICICI Bank stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 1121 and a high of 1141.9. The stock showed some volatility during the trading session.

17 May 2024, 04:39:40 PM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.08%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.11%

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and open interest in ICICI Bank indicates a potential shift in the current bearish trend. This could lead to the stock hitting a bottom soon or beginning to reverse in the upcoming days.

17 May 2024, 03:51:56 PM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank closed today at ₹1130.45, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹1131.2

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank share price closed the day at 1130.45 - a 0.07% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1143.07 , 1155.23 , 1166.47. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1119.67 , 1108.43 , 1096.27.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:51:51 PM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -36.29% lower than yesterday

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of ICICI Bank until 3 PM is 36.29% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1130.45, down by 0.07%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 03:32:14 PM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live:

17 May 2024, 03:21:45 PM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank trading at ₹1130.85, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹1131.2

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank share price is at 1130.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1117.35 and 1141.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1117.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1141.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 03:01:08 PM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1121.04
10 Days1129.07
20 Days1113.36
50 Days1093.83
100 Days1051.93
300 Days1005.74
17 May 2024, 02:57:14 PM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Icici Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 02:54:20 PM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -32.30% lower than yesterday

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of ICICI Bank traded by 2 PM is 32.30% lower than yesterday, with the price at 1131.4, down by 0.02%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 02:40:36 PM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: ICICI Bank reached a peak of 1132.65 and a trough of 1127.4 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 1130.93 and 1132.12, suggesting a strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11133.37Support 11128.12
Resistance 21135.63Support 21125.13
Resistance 31138.62Support 31122.87
17 May 2024, 02:11:43 PM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1222.5, 8.11% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1086.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy22222323
    Buy13131315
    Hold5532
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
17 May 2024, 02:01:42 PM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank trading at ₹1131.35, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹1131.2

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank share price is at 1131.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1117.35 and 1141.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1117.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1141.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 01:51:20 PM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -24.09% lower than yesterday

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of ICICI Bank traded until 1 PM is 24.09% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 1129.1, a decrease of 0.19%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 01:35:48 PM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1130.85 and 1126.6 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1126.6 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1130.85.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11130.93Support 11128.03
Resistance 21132.12Support 21126.32
Resistance 31133.83Support 31125.13
17 May 2024, 01:16:06 PM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.3%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.15%

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The decrease in futures price and open interest for ICICI Bank indicates a potential shift in the current bearish trend. This could signal the stock reaching a bottom or beginning a reversal in the near future.

17 May 2024, 01:03:15 PM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: ICICI Bank stock's today's high price was 1141.9 and the low price was 1121.

17 May 2024, 12:52:40 PM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -14.40% lower than yesterday

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of ICICI Bank traded until 12 AM is 14.40% lower than yesterday, while the price was at 1128.95, down by 0.2%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 12:41:50 PM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the 1130.73 and 1125.88 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 1125.88 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1130.73.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11130.85Support 11126.6
Resistance 21133.3Support 21124.8
Resistance 31135.1Support 31122.35
17 May 2024, 12:25:29 PM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Icici Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 12:23:22 PM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1121.04
10 Days1129.07
20 Days1113.36
50 Days1093.83
100 Days1051.93
300 Days1005.74
17 May 2024, 12:13:41 PM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank trading at ₹1128.2, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹1131.2

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank share price is at 1128.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1117.35 and 1141.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1117.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1141.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:51:21 AM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -11.38% lower than yesterday

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of ICICI Bank until 11 AM is 11.38% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1129.5, a decrease of 0.15%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could be a sign of further price decline.

17 May 2024, 11:38:29 AM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1131.67 and 1123.12 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 1123.12 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1131.67.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11130.73Support 11125.88
Resistance 21133.47Support 21123.77
Resistance 31135.58Support 31121.03
17 May 2024, 11:26:40 AM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank trading at ₹1128.5, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹1131.2

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank share price is at 1128.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1117.35 and 1141.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1117.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1141.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:13:02 AM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of ICICI Bank is currently down by 0.14% at 1129.6, while its counterparts like HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are experiencing gains today. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.25% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1464.354.20.291757.81363.451112453.61
ICICI Bank1129.6-1.6-0.141169.3898.85793243.03
State Bank Of India821.359.451.16839.6543.15733023.0
Axis Bank1140.80.650.061182.8909.1352115.95
Kotak Mahindra Bank1688.216.30.972063.01544.15335600.65
17 May 2024, 11:01:45 AM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1222.5, 8.33% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1086.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy22222323
    Buy13131315
    Hold5532
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
17 May 2024, 10:54:33 AM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 3.16% higher than yesterday

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of ICICI Bank traded until 10 AM is 3.16% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 1128.95, up by -0.2%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 10:37:57 AM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank touched a high of 1129.55 & a low of 1121.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11131.67Support 11123.12
Resistance 21134.88Support 21117.78
Resistance 31140.22Support 31114.57
17 May 2024, 10:16:32 AM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 09:50:52 AM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, ICICI Bank's stock price dropped by 0.63% to reach 1124.1, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. HDFC Bank and Axis Bank are declining today, whereas State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank are on the rise. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.15% and 0.2% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1454.0-6.15-0.421757.81363.451104590.81
ICICI Bank1124.1-7.1-0.631169.3898.85789380.75
State Bank Of India815.053.150.39839.6543.15727400.5
Axis Bank1132.65-7.5-0.661182.8909.1349600.39
Kotak Mahindra Bank1675.853.950.242063.01544.15333145.57
17 May 2024, 09:45:23 AM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.41%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.12%

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The decrease in futures price and open interest for ICICI Bank indicates a potential shift in the current bearish trend. The stock could be reaching a bottom or starting to reverse in the near future.

17 May 2024, 09:34:38 AM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank trading at ₹1124, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹1131.2

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank share price is at 1124 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1117.35 and 1141.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1117.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1141.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 09:17:12 AM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of ICICI Bank has decreased by -0.48% and is currently trading at 1125.75. Over the past year, ICICI Bank shares have increased by 20.41% to 1125.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.52% to reach 22403.85 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.38%
3 Months8.82%
6 Months20.84%
YTD13.49%
1 Year20.41%
17 May 2024, 08:52:37 AM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11141.1Support 11117.35
Resistance 21150.7Support 21103.2
Resistance 31164.85Support 31093.6
17 May 2024, 08:37:45 AM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1222.5, 8.07% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1086.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy22222323
    Buy13131315
    Hold5532
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
17 May 2024, 08:15:01 AM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15792 k

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 194 k.

17 May 2024, 08:08:56 AM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank closed at ₹1124.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1136.5 & 1112.8 yesterday to end at 1124.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

