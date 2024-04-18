Hello User
Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 18 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 18 Apr 2024, by -1.04 %. The stock closed at 1078.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1067.55 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 1070 and closed at 1078.8. The high for the day was 1073.9 and the low was 1062.8. The market capitalization was 749743.34 crore. The 52-week high was 1116.45 and the 52-week low was 881.65. The BSE volume was 455153 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1078.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank on BSE had a trading volume of 455,153 shares with a closing price of 1078.8.

