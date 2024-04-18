Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 18 Apr 2024

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹1070 and closed at ₹1078.8. The high for the day was ₹1073.9 and the low was ₹1062.8. The market capitalization was ₹749743.34 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1116.45 and the 52-week low was ₹881.65. The BSE volume was 455153 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
18 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1078.8 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank on BSE had a trading volume of 455,153 shares with a closing price of ₹1078.8.