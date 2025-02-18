Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹1250.25 and closed at ₹1258.45, reaching a high of ₹1258.45 and a low of ₹1233.60. The bank's market capitalization stood at ₹883,713.85 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹1361.35 and a low of ₹985.15. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 101,564 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ICICI Bank has decreased by 0.24%, currently trading at ₹1248.30. Over the past year, ICICI Bank shares have experienced a price increase of 22.27%, reaching ₹1248.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22959.50 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.91%
|3 Months
|1.58%
|6 Months
|6.4%
|YTD
|-2.38%
|1 Year
|22.27%
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1261.85
|Support 1
|1236.95
|Resistance 2
|1272.45
|Support 2
|1222.65
|Resistance 3
|1286.75
|Support 3
|1212.05
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1495.0, 19.48% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1290.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1670.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|22
|22
|21
|20
|Buy
|14
|14
|15
|16
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 101 k.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1258.45 & ₹1233.60 yesterday to end at ₹1251.30. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.