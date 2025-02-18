Hello User
Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank stock price went down today, 18 Feb 2025, by -0.57 %. The stock closed at 1258.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1251.30 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank opened at 1250.25 and closed at 1258.45, reaching a high of 1258.45 and a low of 1233.60. The bank's market capitalization stood at 883,713.85 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of 1361.35 and a low of 985.15. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 101,564 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Feb 2025, 09:17 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ICICI Bank has decreased by 0.24%, currently trading at 1248.30. Over the past year, ICICI Bank shares have experienced a price increase of 22.27%, reaching 1248.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22959.50 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.91%
3 Months1.58%
6 Months6.4%
YTD-2.38%
1 Year22.27%
18 Feb 2025, 08:49 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11261.85Support 11236.95
Resistance 21272.45Support 21222.65
Resistance 31286.75Support 31212.05
18 Feb 2025, 08:31 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1495.0, 19.48% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1290.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1670.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy22222120
    Buy14141516
    Hold3344
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
18 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9874 k

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 101 k.

18 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank closed at ₹1258.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1258.45 & 1233.60 yesterday to end at 1251.30. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.

