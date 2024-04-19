Hello User
Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Slides in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 19 Apr 2024, by -1.13 %. The stock closed at 1067.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1055.45 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at 1073.2, reached a high of 1077.55, and a low of 1050.6 before closing at 1067.55. The market capitalization stood at 741,332.77 crore with a 52-week high of 1116.45 and a low of 881.65. The BSE volume for the day was 406,951 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹1055.45, down -1.13% from yesterday's ₹1067.55

ICICI Bank stock is currently trading at 1055.45 with a net change of -12.1 and a percent change of -1.13. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

19 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1067.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ICICI Bank on the BSE, the volume was 406,951 shares with a closing price of 1067.55.

