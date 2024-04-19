Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Slides in Trading Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹1073.2, reached a high of ₹1077.55, and a low of ₹1050.6 before closing at ₹1067.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹741,332.77 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1116.45 and a low of ₹881.65. The BSE volume for the day was 406,951 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
ICICI Bank stock is currently trading at ₹1055.45 with a net change of -12.1 and a percent change of -1.13. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for ICICI Bank on the BSE, the volume was 406,951 shares with a closing price of ₹1067.55.
