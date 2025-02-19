Hello User
Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank stock price went down today, 19 Feb 2025, by -0.68 %. The stock closed at 1251.30 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1242.80 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank opened at 1250.70 and closed slightly higher at 1251.30, reaching a high of 1255 and a low of 1237.15. The bank's market capitalization stood at 877,710.83 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 1361.35 and a low of 1023. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 269,535 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9767 k

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 269 k.

19 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank closed at ₹1251.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1255 & 1237.15 yesterday to end at 1242.80. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

