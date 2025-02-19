Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹1250.70 and closed slightly higher at ₹1251.30, reaching a high of ₹1255 and a low of ₹1237.15. The bank's market capitalization stood at ₹877,710.83 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1361.35 and a low of ₹1023. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 269,535 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 269 k.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1255 & ₹1237.15 yesterday to end at ₹1242.80. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.