Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank stock price went down today, 20 Dec 2024, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 1287.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1286.25 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank opened at 1280.35 and closed at 1287.25, experiencing a high of 1296.15 and a low of 1280.35. The bank's market capitalization stood at 908,296 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 1361.35 and a low of 970.05. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 34,893 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2024, 11:20 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank closed at ₹1287.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1296.15 & 1280.35 yesterday to end at 1286.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.