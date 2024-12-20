Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹1280.35 and closed at ₹1287.25, experiencing a high of ₹1296.15 and a low of ₹1280.35. The bank's market capitalization stood at ₹908,296 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹1361.35 and a low of ₹970.05. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 34,893 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Dec 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank closed at ₹1287.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1296.15 & ₹1280.35 yesterday to end at ₹1286.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.