Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2025

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹1235.05 and closed at ₹1242.80, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹1263.20 and a low of ₹1230.20 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹890,882.15 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1361.35 and a low of ₹1023. The BSE volume for the day was 97,276 shares, indicating active trading.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1274.22
|Support 1
|1240.02
|Resistance 2
|1286.43
|Support 2
|1218.03
|Resistance 3
|1308.42
|Support 3
|1205.82
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1495.0, 18.51% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1290.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1670.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|22
|22
|21
|20
|Buy
|14
|14
|15
|16
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.22% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 97 k.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1263.20 & ₹1230.20 yesterday to end at ₹1261.45. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend