Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹1244.95 and closed at ₹1249.80, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹1246.60 and a low of ₹1218.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹865,166.10 crore, the bank's shares traded 88,807 times on the BSE. Over the past year, ICICI Bank's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1361.35 and a low of ₹970.05.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ICICI Bank has decreased by 0.69%, currently trading at ₹1217.40. Over the past year, ICICI Bank's shares have appreciated by 24.24%, reaching ₹1217.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 7.31%, now standing at 23203.20 during the same one-year timeframe. Please note that my knowledge is based on data available up to October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.95%
|3 Months
|2.74%
|6 Months
|-1.86%
|YTD
|-4.38%
|1 Year
|24.24%
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1244.43
|Support 1
|1213.43
|Resistance 2
|1262.22
|Support 2
|1200.22
|Resistance 3
|1275.43
|Support 3
|1182.43
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 10.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 88 k.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1246.6 & ₹1218.65 yesterday to end at ₹1225.9. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.