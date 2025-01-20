Hello User
Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank stock price went down today, 20 Jan 2025, by -1.91 %. The stock closed at 1249.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1225.9 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank opened at 1244.95 and closed at 1249.80, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 1246.60 and a low of 1218.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of 865,166.10 crore, the bank's shares traded 88,807 times on the BSE. Over the past year, ICICI Bank's stock has seen a 52-week high of 1361.35 and a low of 970.05.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jan 2025, 09:21 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ICICI Bank has decreased by 0.69%, currently trading at 1217.40. Over the past year, ICICI Bank's shares have appreciated by 24.24%, reaching 1217.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 7.31%, now standing at 23203.20 during the same one-year timeframe. Please note that my knowledge is based on data available up to October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.95%
3 Months2.74%
6 Months-1.86%
YTD-4.38%
1 Year24.24%
20 Jan 2025, 08:47 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11244.43Support 11213.43
Resistance 21262.22Support 21200.22
Resistance 31275.43Support 31182.43
20 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11087 k

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 10.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 88 k.

20 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank closed at ₹1249.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1246.6 & 1218.65 yesterday to end at 1225.9. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

