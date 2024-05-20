Active Stocks
Sat May 18 2024 12:49:03
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 952.95 0.76%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 316.85 1.12%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.90 0.39%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 436.50 -0.02%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 821.30 0.42%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank Stocks Surge on Positive Trading Day
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank Stocks Surge on Positive Trading Day

6 min read . Updated: 20 May 2024, 09:42 AM IST
Livemint

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank stock price went up today, 20 May 2024, by 0.17 %. The stock closed at 1130.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1132.4 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at 1130 and closed at 1130.45, with a high of 1132.4 and a low of 1125.4. The market capitalization stood at 795,986.08 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1169.3 and 898.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 10,616 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:42:00 AM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.08%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.37%

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest for ICICI Bank could indicate that the current upward trend is weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.

20 May 2024, 09:30:23 AM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank trading at ₹1132.4, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹1130.45

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank share price is at 1132.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1119.67 and 1143.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1119.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1143.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 May 2024, 09:25:46 AM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of ICICI Bank has increased by 0.17% and is currently trading at 1132.40. Over the past year, ICICI Bank shares have gained 19.44%, reaching 1132.40. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.2%
3 Months8.25%
6 Months22.63%
YTD13.44%
1 Year19.44%
20 May 2024, 08:52:41 AM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11143.07Support 11119.67
Resistance 21155.23Support 21108.43
Resistance 31166.47Support 31096.27
20 May 2024, 08:16:37 AM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15792 k

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 194 k.

20 May 2024, 08:02:46 AM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank closed at ₹1130.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1132.4 & 1125.4 yesterday to end at 1130.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue