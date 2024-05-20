Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank Stocks Surge on Positive Trading Day

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹1130 and closed at ₹1130.45, with a high of ₹1132.4 and a low of ₹1125.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹795,986.08 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1169.3 and ₹898.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 10,616 shares traded.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest for ICICI Bank could indicate that the current upward trend is weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank share price is at ₹1132.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1119.67 and ₹1143.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1119.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1143.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of ICICI Bank has increased by 0.17% and is currently trading at ₹1132.40. Over the past year, ICICI Bank shares have gained 19.44%, reaching ₹1132.40. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.2%
|3 Months
|8.25%
|6 Months
|22.63%
|YTD
|13.44%
|1 Year
|19.44%
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1143.07
|Support 1
|1119.67
|Resistance 2
|1155.23
|Support 2
|1108.43
|Resistance 3
|1166.47
|Support 3
|1096.27
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 194 k.
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1132.4 & ₹1125.4 yesterday to end at ₹1130.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
