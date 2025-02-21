Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹1258 and closed at ₹1261.45, reflecting a modest gain. The stock reached a high of ₹1263 and a low of ₹1246.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹882,442.62 crore, ICICI Bank's shares have shown resilience, given the 52-week high of ₹1361.35 and a low of ₹1023. The BSE volume for the day was 112,897 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ICICI Bank has decreased by 0.60%, currently trading at ₹1242.70. Over the past year, ICICI Bank's shares have experienced an 18.82% increase, reaching ₹1242.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22913.15 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.08%
|3 Months
|1.83%
|6 Months
|4.94%
|YTD
|-2.47%
|1 Year
|18.82%
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1260.95
|Support 1
|1243.7
|Resistance 2
|1271.1
|Support 2
|1236.6
|Resistance 3
|1278.2
|Support 3
|1226.45
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1495.0, 19.65% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1290.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1670.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|22
|22
|21
|20
|Buy
|14
|14
|15
|16
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9826 k
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 113 k.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank closed at ₹1261.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1263 & ₹1246.45 yesterday to end at ₹1249.50. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.