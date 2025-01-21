Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹1225.4 and closed at ₹1225.9, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹1241.5 and a low of ₹1215.45 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹870,461.70 crore, with a BSE volume of 92,038 shares traded. Over the past year, the bank's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1361.35 and a low of ₹970.05.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1243.55
|Support 1
|1217.05
|Resistance 2
|1255.9
|Support 2
|1202.9
|Resistance 3
|1270.05
|Support 3
|1190.55
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1465.0, 18.83% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1181.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1670.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|21
|20
|Buy
|15
|15
|15
|16
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 92 k.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1241.5 & ₹1215.45 yesterday to end at ₹1232.85. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.