LIVE UPDATES

Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

6 min read . Updated: 21 May 2024, 09:31 AM IST
Livemint

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank stock price went down today, 21 May 2024, by -0.54 %. The stock closed at 1130.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1124.1 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank's stock opened at 1130, reached a high of 1132.4, and a low of 1125.4 before closing at 1130.45 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at 795,986.08 crores. The 52-week high was 1169.3, and the low was 898.85. The BSE volume for the day was 10,616 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:31:11 AM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank trading at ₹1124.1, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹1130.15

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Icici Bank has broken the first support of 1127.43 & second support of 1124.12 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1121.33. If the stock price breaks the final support of 1121.33 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

21 May 2024, 09:20:43 AM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of ICICI Bank has dropped by -0.34% and is currently trading at 1126.30. Over the past year, ICICI Bank shares have seen a price increase of 18.49% to 1126.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.24%
3 Months8.15%
6 Months22.66%
YTD13.46%
1 Year18.49%
21 May 2024, 08:45:02 AM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11133.53Support 11127.43
Resistance 21136.32Support 21124.12
Resistance 31139.63Support 31121.33
21 May 2024, 08:31:41 AM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1222.5, 7.96% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1086.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy22222323
    Buy13131314
    Hold5532
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
21 May 2024, 08:19:19 AM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank volume yesterday was 323 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 14639 k

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 97.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 312 k & BSE volume was 10 k.

21 May 2024, 08:06:44 AM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank closed at ₹1130.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1132.4 & 1125.4 yesterday to end at 1130.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

