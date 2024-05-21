Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹1130, reached a high of ₹1132.4, and a low of ₹1125.4 before closing at ₹1130.45 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹795,986.08 crores. The 52-week high was ₹1169.3, and the low was ₹898.85. The BSE volume for the day was 10,616 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Icici Bank has broken the first support of ₹1127.43 & second support of ₹1124.12 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1121.33. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹1121.33 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of ICICI Bank has dropped by -0.34% and is currently trading at ₹1126.30. Over the past year, ICICI Bank shares have seen a price increase of 18.49% to ₹1126.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.24%
|3 Months
|8.15%
|6 Months
|22.66%
|YTD
|13.46%
|1 Year
|18.49%
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1133.53
|Support 1
|1127.43
|Resistance 2
|1136.32
|Support 2
|1124.12
|Resistance 3
|1139.63
|Support 3
|1121.33
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1222.5, 7.96% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1086.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|22
|22
|23
|23
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|14
|Hold
|5
|5
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 97.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 312 k & BSE volume was 10 k.
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1132.4 & ₹1125.4 yesterday to end at ₹1130.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
