Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 22 Apr 2024

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹1053.4 and closed at ₹1055.45. The high for the day was ₹1071, while the low was ₹1048.35. The market capitalization stood at 749023.89 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1116.45 and the low was ₹881.65. The BSE volume for the day was 890899 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST
