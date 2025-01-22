Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹1238.95 and closed at ₹1232.85, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1238.95 and a low of ₹1192.30 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹844,543.50 crore, the bank's shares traded a volume of 938,226 on the BSE. Over the past year, ICICI Bank has seen a 52-week high of ₹1361.35 and a low of ₹985.15.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1226.7
|Support 1
|1180.45
|Resistance 2
|1255.95
|Support 2
|1163.45
|Resistance 3
|1272.95
|Support 3
|1134.2
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1465.0, 22.48% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1181.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1670.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|21
|20
|Buy
|14
|15
|15
|16
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 132.01% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 938 k.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1238.95 & ₹1192.3 yesterday to end at ₹1196.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend