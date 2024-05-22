Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stock Slides in Trading Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹1120.25 and closed at ₹1130.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1133.2, while the low was ₹1119. The market capitalization stood at ₹787726.77 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹1169.3 and ₹898.85 respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 120175 shares.
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -1.22%; Futures open interest increased by 2.48%
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for ICICI Bank indicate the possibility of a downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: ICICI Bank stock reached a high of ₹1124.8 and a low of ₹1106.35 on the current day.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 48.57% higher than yesterday
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of ICICI Bank traded until 12 AM is 48.57% higher than yesterday, while the price was at ₹1110, showing an increase of -0.95%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1112.12 and 1106.27 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 1106.27 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1112.12.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1111.57
|Support 1
|1107.92
|Resistance 2
|1113.38
|Support 2
|1106.08
|Resistance 3
|1115.22
|Support 3
|1104.27
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Icici Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1127.44
|10 Days
|1125.18
|20 Days
|1118.33
|50 Days
|1098.15
|100 Days
|1054.93
|300 Days
|1007.82
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank trading at ₹1110, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹1120.65
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Icici Bank has broken the first support of ₹1113.53 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1106.12. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1106.12 then there can be further negative price movement.
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 53.99% higher than yesterday
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of ICICI Bank traded until 11 AM is 53.99% higher than yesterday's volume. The price is currently trading at ₹1111.2, showing a decrease of -0.84%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1116.82 and 1106.87 levels in the last hour. Traders could think about rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 1106.87 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1116.82.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1112.12
|Support 1
|1106.27
|Resistance 2
|1115.08
|Support 2
|1103.38
|Resistance 3
|1117.97
|Support 3
|1100.42
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank trading at ₹1109.15, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹1120.65
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Icici Bank has broken the first support of ₹1113.53 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1106.12. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1106.12 then there can be further negative price movement.
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, ICICI Bank's stock price dropped by 1.07% to reach ₹1108.65, following the downward trend of its counterparts such as HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also experienced slight declines of 0.08% and 0.1% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1455.5
|-2.9
|-0.2
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1105730.35
|ICICI Bank
|1108.65
|-12.0
|-1.07
|1169.3
|898.85
|778531.24
|State Bank Of India
|816.25
|-14.3
|-1.72
|839.6
|543.15
|728471.45
|Axis Bank
|1122.3
|-15.3
|-1.34
|1182.8
|909.55
|346405.79
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1686.65
|-10.45
|-0.62
|2063.0
|1544.15
|335292.53
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1222.5, 10.37% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1086.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|22
|22
|23
|23
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|14
|Hold
|5
|5
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 53.02% higher than yesterday
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of ICICI Bank until 10 AM is 53.02% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1110.15, up by -0.94%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank touched a high of 1120.0 & a low of 1110.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1116.82
|Support 1
|1106.87
|Resistance 2
|1123.38
|Support 2
|1103.48
|Resistance 3
|1126.77
|Support 3
|1096.92
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of ICICI Bank has dropped by 0.57% to reach ₹1114.3, in line with its industry counterparts. Other banks like HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are also experiencing a decline in their share prices today. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.13% and -0.02% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1456.55
|-1.85
|-0.13
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1106528.02
|ICICI Bank
|1114.3
|-6.35
|-0.57
|1169.3
|898.85
|782498.86
|State Bank Of India
|819.2
|-11.35
|-1.37
|839.6
|543.15
|731104.21
|Axis Bank
|1126.15
|-11.45
|-1.01
|1182.8
|909.55
|347594.12
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1687.85
|-9.25
|-0.55
|2063.0
|1544.15
|335531.08
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.46%; Futures open interest increased by 0.83%
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for ICICI Bank indicate a potential for negative price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank trading at ₹1119.1, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹1120.65
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank share price is at ₹1119.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1113.53 and ₹1131.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1113.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1131.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of ICICI Bank has remained unchanged at ₹1120.65 today. Over the past year, ICICI Bank shares have increased by 17.95% to ₹1120.65. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.04%
|3 Months
|5.59%
|6 Months
|21.04%
|YTD
|12.48%
|1 Year
|17.95%
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1131.08
|Support 1
|1113.53
|Resistance 2
|1141.22
|Support 2
|1106.12
|Resistance 3
|1148.63
|Support 3
|1095.98
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1222.5, 9.09% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1086.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|22
|22
|23
|23
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|14
|Hold
|5
|5
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14607 k
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 120 k.
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank closed at ₹1130.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1133.2 & ₹1119 yesterday to end at ₹1130.15. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend
