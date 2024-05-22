Hello User
Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stock Slides in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
26 min read . 01:14 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank stock price went down today, 22 May 2024, by -0.95 %. The stock closed at 1120.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1110 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank's stock opened at 1120.25 and closed at 1130.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1133.2, while the low was 1119. The market capitalization stood at 787726.77 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 1169.3 and 898.85 respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 120175 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:14 PM IST Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -1.22%; Futures open interest increased by 2.48%

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for ICICI Bank indicate the possibility of a downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

22 May 2024, 01:08 PM IST Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: ICICI Bank stock reached a high of 1124.8 and a low of 1106.35 on the current day.

22 May 2024, 12:49 PM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 48.57% higher than yesterday

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of ICICI Bank traded until 12 AM is 48.57% higher than yesterday, while the price was at 1110, showing an increase of -0.95%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 12:35 PM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1112.12 and 1106.27 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 1106.27 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1112.12.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11111.57Support 11107.92
Resistance 21113.38Support 21106.08
Resistance 31115.22Support 31104.27
22 May 2024, 12:26 PM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Icici Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

22 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1127.44
10 Days1125.18
20 Days1118.33
50 Days1098.15
100 Days1054.93
300 Days1007.82
22 May 2024, 12:13 PM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank trading at ₹1110, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹1120.65

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Icici Bank has broken the first support of 1113.53 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1106.12. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1106.12 then there can be further negative price movement.

22 May 2024, 11:53 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 53.99% higher than yesterday

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of ICICI Bank traded until 11 AM is 53.99% higher than yesterday's volume. The price is currently trading at 1111.2, showing a decrease of -0.84%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 11:41 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1116.82 and 1106.87 levels in the last hour. Traders could think about rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 1106.87 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1116.82.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11112.12Support 11106.27
Resistance 21115.08Support 21103.38
Resistance 31117.97Support 31100.42
22 May 2024, 11:30 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank trading at ₹1109.15, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹1120.65

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Icici Bank has broken the first support of 1113.53 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1106.12. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1106.12 then there can be further negative price movement.

22 May 2024, 11:18 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, ICICI Bank's stock price dropped by 1.07% to reach 1108.65, following the downward trend of its counterparts such as HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also experienced slight declines of 0.08% and 0.1% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1455.5-2.9-0.21757.81363.451105730.35
ICICI Bank1108.65-12.0-1.071169.3898.85778531.24
State Bank Of India816.25-14.3-1.72839.6543.15728471.45
Axis Bank1122.3-15.3-1.341182.8909.55346405.79
Kotak Mahindra Bank1686.65-10.45-0.622063.01544.15335292.53
22 May 2024, 11:04 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1222.5, 10.37% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1086.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy22222323
    Buy13131314
    Hold5532
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
22 May 2024, 10:47 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 53.02% higher than yesterday

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of ICICI Bank until 10 AM is 53.02% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1110.15, up by -0.94%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 10:36 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank touched a high of 1120.0 & a low of 1110.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11116.82Support 11106.87
Resistance 21123.38Support 21103.48
Resistance 31126.77Support 31096.92
22 May 2024, 10:12 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:54 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of ICICI Bank has dropped by 0.57% to reach 1114.3, in line with its industry counterparts. Other banks like HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are also experiencing a decline in their share prices today. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.13% and -0.02% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1456.55-1.85-0.131757.81363.451106528.02
ICICI Bank1114.3-6.35-0.571169.3898.85782498.86
State Bank Of India819.2-11.35-1.37839.6543.15731104.21
Axis Bank1126.15-11.45-1.011182.8909.55347594.12
Kotak Mahindra Bank1687.85-9.25-0.552063.01544.15335531.08
22 May 2024, 09:44 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.46%; Futures open interest increased by 0.83%

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for ICICI Bank indicate a potential for negative price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

22 May 2024, 09:33 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank trading at ₹1119.1, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹1120.65

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank share price is at 1119.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1113.53 and 1131.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1113.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1131.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of ICICI Bank has remained unchanged at 1120.65 today. Over the past year, ICICI Bank shares have increased by 17.95% to 1120.65. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.04%
3 Months5.59%
6 Months21.04%
YTD12.48%
1 Year17.95%
22 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11131.08Support 11113.53
Resistance 21141.22Support 21106.12
Resistance 31148.63Support 31095.98
22 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1222.5, 9.09% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1086.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy22222323
    Buy13131314
    Hold5532
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
22 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14607 k

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 120 k.

22 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank closed at ₹1130.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1133.2 & 1119 yesterday to end at 1130.15. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

