Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 23 Apr 2024

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹1078.5 and closed at ₹1066.4. The high for the day was ₹1088.75 and the low was ₹1071.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹763516.3 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹1116.45 and the 52-week low was at ₹881.65. The BSE volume recorded was 764571 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
23 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST
