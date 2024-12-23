Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹1280.35 and closed at ₹1287.25, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹1298 and a low of ₹1272.55. With a market capitalization of ₹908,296 crore, the bank's shares traded at a volume of 266,923 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹1361.35, while the low is ₹970.05, indicating significant price fluctuations over the year.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1462.0, 13.71% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1170.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1650.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|20
|20
|20
|Buy
|15
|15
|16
|16
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 76 k.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1298 & ₹1272.55 yesterday to end at ₹1285.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.