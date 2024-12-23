Hello User
Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank stock price went down today, 23 Dec 2024, by -0.12 %. The stock closed at 1287.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1285.7 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank opened at 1280.35 and closed at 1287.25, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 1298 and a low of 1272.55. With a market capitalization of 908,296 crore, the bank's shares traded at a volume of 266,923 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 1361.35, while the low is 970.05, indicating significant price fluctuations over the year.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1462.0, 13.71% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1170.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1650.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy21202020
    Buy15151616
    Hold4444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
23 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12496 k

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 76 k.

23 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank closed at ₹1287.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1298 & 1272.55 yesterday to end at 1285.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

