Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank stock price went up today, 23 Jan 2025, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 1196.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1200.3 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at 1202 and closed at 1196.1, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 1207.4 and a low of 1191.95 during the day. The bank's market capitalization stands at 847,579.50 crore, with a 52-week high of 1361.35 and a low of 985.15. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 66,252 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank closed at ₹1196.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1207.4 & 1191.95 yesterday to end at 1200.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

