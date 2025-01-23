Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹1202 and closed at ₹1196.1, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1207.4 and a low of ₹1191.95 during the day. The bank's market capitalization stands at ₹847,579.50 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1361.35 and a low of ₹985.15. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 66,252 shares.
23 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank closed at ₹1196.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1207.4 & ₹1191.95 yesterday to end at ₹1200.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend