Active Stocks
Thu May 23 2024 09:30:12
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 373.25 -0.17%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 310.10 -4.82%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 171.45 -1.07%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 823.15 0.47%
  1. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price
  2. 1,469.85 -4.57%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

5 min read . Updated: 23 May 2024, 09:22 AM IST
Livemint

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank stock price went down today, 23 May 2024, by -0.66 %. The stock closed at 1120.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1113.2 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank's stock opened at 1122.15 and closed at 1120.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1124.8, while the low was 1098.45. The market capitalization stood at 782,545.2 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 1169.3 and 898.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 141,738 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:22:13 AM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of ICICI Bank has increased by 0.39% today, reaching 1116.95. Over the past year, ICICI Bank shares have surged by 16.54% to 1116.95. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 23.39% to 22597.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.18%
3 Months3.35%
6 Months20.41%
YTD11.49%
1 Year16.54%
23 May 2024, 08:47:44 AM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11128.4Support 11100.6
Resistance 21141.05Support 21085.45
Resistance 31156.2Support 31072.8
23 May 2024, 08:35:37 AM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1222.5, 9.82% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1086.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy22222323
    Buy13131313
    Hold5533
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
23 May 2024, 08:22:07 AM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14607 k

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 120 k.

23 May 2024, 08:03:58 AM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank closed at ₹1120.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1124.8 & 1098.45 yesterday to end at 1120.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue