Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹1122.15 and closed at ₹1120.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1124.8, while the low was ₹1098.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹782,545.2 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹1169.3 and ₹898.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 141,738 shares traded.
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of ICICI Bank has increased by 0.39% today, reaching ₹1116.95. Over the past year, ICICI Bank shares have surged by 16.54% to ₹1116.95. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 23.39% to 22597.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.18%
|3 Months
|3.35%
|6 Months
|20.41%
|YTD
|11.49%
|1 Year
|16.54%
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1128.4
|Support 1
|1100.6
|Resistance 2
|1141.05
|Support 2
|1085.45
|Resistance 3
|1156.2
|Support 3
|1072.8
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1222.5, 9.82% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1086.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|22
|22
|23
|23
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Hold
|5
|5
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 120 k.
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1124.8 & ₹1098.45 yesterday to end at ₹1120.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.