LIVE UPDATES

Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stock Rises in Today's Trading

5 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2024, 09:41 AM IST
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 24 Apr 2024, by 0.02 %. The stock closed at 1090.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1090.45 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price TodayPremium
Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at 1098.45, closed at 1087.05, with the high at 1098.45 and low at 1082.8. The market cap stood at 765799.13 cr with a 52-week high of 1116.45 and a 52-week low of 895. The BSE volume recorded for ICICI Bank was 444368 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Apr 2024, 09:41:55 AM IST

Icici Bank share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.07%; Futures open interest increased by 0.91%

An increase in futures price and open interest for ICICI Bank indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

24 Apr 2024, 09:31:31 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹1090.45, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹1090.25

Icici Bank share price is at 1090.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1081.73 and 1099.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1081.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1099.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

24 Apr 2024, 09:15:46 AM IST

Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of ICICI Bank has decreased by 0.03% and is currently trading at 1089.95. Over the past year, ICICI Bank's shares have increased by 20.50% to 1089.95. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 26.06% to 22368.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.1%
3 Months1.11%
6 Months17.24%
YTD9.4%
1 Year20.5%
24 Apr 2024, 08:47:12 AM IST

Icici Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11099.03Support 11081.73
Resistance 21108.17Support 21073.57
Resistance 31116.33Support 31064.43
24 Apr 2024, 08:30:02 AM IST

Icici Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy23232323
Buy13131315
Hold3332
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
24 Apr 2024, 08:15:34 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Today : Icici Bank volume yesterday was 11111285 as compared to the 20 day avg of 15431387

The trading volume yesterday was 28.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10.00 mn & BSE volume was 764.00 k.

24 Apr 2024, 08:01:00 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Live : share price live: Analysts rating is

The stock traded in the range of 1098.45 & 1082.8 yesterday to end at 1087.05. The technical trend suggests that the stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App