Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stock Rises in Today's Trading

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹1098.45, closed at ₹1087.05, with the high at ₹1098.45 and low at ₹1082.8. The market cap stood at ₹765799.13 cr with a 52-week high of ₹1116.45 and a 52-week low of ₹895. The BSE volume recorded for ICICI Bank was 444368 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Icici Bank share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.07%; Futures open interest increased by 0.91%
An increase in futures price and open interest for ICICI Bank indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹1090.45, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹1090.25
Icici Bank share price is at ₹1090.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1081.73 and ₹1099.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1081.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1099.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of ICICI Bank has decreased by 0.03% and is currently trading at ₹1089.95. Over the past year, ICICI Bank's shares have increased by 20.50% to ₹1089.95. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 26.06% to 22368.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.1%
|3 Months
|1.11%
|6 Months
|17.24%
|YTD
|9.4%
|1 Year
|20.5%
Icici Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1099.03
|Support 1
|1081.73
|Resistance 2
|1108.17
|Support 2
|1073.57
|Resistance 3
|1116.33
|Support 3
|1064.43
Icici Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|23
|23
|23
|23
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|15
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Icici Bank share price Today : Icici Bank volume yesterday was 11111285 as compared to the 20 day avg of 15431387
The trading volume yesterday was 28.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10.00 mn & BSE volume was 764.00 k.
Icici Bank share price Live : share price live: Analysts rating is
The stock traded in the range of ₹1098.45 & ₹1082.8 yesterday to end at ₹1087.05. The technical trend suggests that the stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
