Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stock Rises in Today's Trading

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹1098.45, closed at ₹1087.05, with the high at ₹1098.45 and low at ₹1082.8. The market cap stood at ₹765799.13 cr with a 52-week high of ₹1116.45 and a 52-week low of ₹895. The BSE volume recorded for ICICI Bank was 444368 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
An increase in futures price and open interest for ICICI Bank indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Icici Bank share price is at ₹1090.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1081.73 and ₹1099.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1081.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1099.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of ICICI Bank has decreased by 0.03% and is currently trading at ₹1089.95. Over the past year, ICICI Bank's shares have increased by 20.50% to ₹1089.95. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 26.06% to 22368.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.1%
|3 Months
|1.11%
|6 Months
|17.24%
|YTD
|9.4%
|1 Year
|20.5%
The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1099.03
|Support 1
|1081.73
|Resistance 2
|1108.17
|Support 2
|1073.57
|Resistance 3
|1116.33
|Support 3
|1064.43
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|23
|23
|23
|23
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|15
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 28.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10.00 mn & BSE volume was 764.00 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1098.45 & ₹1082.8 yesterday to end at ₹1087.05. The technical trend suggests that the stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!