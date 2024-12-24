Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹1295 and closed at ₹1285.7, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1307.35 and a low of ₹1287 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹909354.7 crore, the bank's shares have fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹1361.35 and a low of ₹970.05. The BSE volume recorded was 418,423 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1306.75
|Support 1
|1286.8
|Resistance 2
|1316.85
|Support 2
|1276.95
|Resistance 3
|1326.7
|Support 3
|1266.85
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1462.0, 12.77% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1170.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1650.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|20
|20
|20
|Buy
|15
|15
|16
|16
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 48.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 418 k.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1307.35 & ₹1287 yesterday to end at ₹1296.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.