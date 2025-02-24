Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹1242.95 and closed at ₹1250.25, reflecting a positive movement. The day's trading saw a high of ₹1243.50 and a low of ₹1224.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹870155.91 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1361.35 and a low of ₹1023. A total of 664,267 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
While handwriting experts confirmed that it was his signature on the personal guarantees for loans given to his now-bankrupt healthcare company, Shetty has disputed the findings.
https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/br-shetty-appeal-106-mn-dubai-court-award-icici-bank-nmc-healthcare-modular-concepts-11740302450075.html
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1243.28
|Support 1
|1223.13
|Resistance 2
|1254.07
|Support 2
|1213.77
|Resistance 3
|1263.43
|Support 3
|1202.98
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1495.0, 21.35% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1290.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1670.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|22
|22
|21
|20
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|16
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 10.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 664 k.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1243.50 & ₹1224.95 yesterday to end at ₹1232. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.