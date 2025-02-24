Hello User
Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank stock price went down today, 24 Feb 2025, by -1.46 %. The stock closed at 1250.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1232 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at 1242.95 and closed at 1250.25, reflecting a positive movement. The day's trading saw a high of 1243.50 and a low of 1224.95. The market capitalization stood at 870155.91 crore, with a 52-week high of 1361.35 and a low of 1023. A total of 664,267 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Feb 2025, 09:04 AM IST ‘Not my signature’: Embattled tycoon BR Shetty vows to appeal $106 mn Dubai court award to ICICI Bank

While handwriting experts confirmed that it was his signature on the personal guarantees for loans given to his now-bankrupt healthcare company, Shetty has disputed the findings.

https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/br-shetty-appeal-106-mn-dubai-court-award-icici-bank-nmc-healthcare-modular-concepts-11740302450075.html

24 Feb 2025, 08:45 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11243.28Support 11223.13
Resistance 21254.07Support 21213.77
Resistance 31263.43Support 31202.98
24 Feb 2025, 08:32 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1495.0, 21.35% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1290.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1670.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy22222120
    Buy14141416
    Hold3344
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
24 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9397 k

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 10.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 664 k.

24 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank closed at ₹1250.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1243.50 & 1224.95 yesterday to end at 1232. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

