Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹1198.8 and closed at ₹1200.3, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹1208.05 and a low of ₹1187 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹848,497.40 crore, ICICI Bank's performance remains strong, although it is below its 52-week high of ₹1361.35 and above its 52-week low of ₹985.15. The BSE volume recorded was 43,292 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1211.17
|Support 1
|1189.27
|Resistance 2
|1220.48
|Support 2
|1176.68
|Resistance 3
|1233.07
|Support 3
|1167.37
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1465.0, 21.74% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1181.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1670.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|21
|20
|Buy
|14
|15
|15
|16
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 6.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 43 k.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1208.05 & ₹1187 yesterday to end at ₹1203.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend