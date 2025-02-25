LIVE UPDATES

Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2025, 09:52 AM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank stock price went up today, 25 Feb 2025, by 0.57 %. The stock closed at 1218.20 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1225.10 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.