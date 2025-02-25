Explore
Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank Sees Positive Trading Surge Today
LIVE UPDATES

Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2025, 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank stock price went up today, 25 Feb 2025, by 0.57 %. The stock closed at 1218.20 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1225.10 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank opened at 1231.80 and closed slightly higher at 1232.60. The stock reached a high of 1231.80 and a low of 1210.30 during the day. With a market capitalization of 861,856.94 crore, the bank's performance reflects its stability within a 52-week range, having seen highs of 1361.35 and lows of 1023. The BSE volume for the day was 129,933 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Feb 2025, 09:52:04 AM IST

Icici Bank Live Updates: Stock Peers

Icici Bank Live Updates: The share price of ICICI Bank increased by 0.57% today, reaching 1225.10, while its competitors displayed mixed performances. Notably, State Bank of India and Axis Bank experienced declines, whereas HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex reported slight variations of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1678.83.050.181880.01398.01284398.19
ICICI Bank1225.16.90.571361.351038.8865282.47
State Bank Of India716.0-0.4-0.06912.1710.9639002.79
Kotak Mahindra Bank1968.42.90.151994.71544.15391355.35
Axis Bank1007.85-1.75-0.171339.55934.0311861.09
25 Feb 2025, 09:41:05 AM IST

Icici Bank Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.19%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.54%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Icici Bank suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

25 Feb 2025, 09:34:11 AM IST

Icici Bank Live Updates: Icici Bank trading at ₹1225.10, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹1218.20

Icici Bank Live Updates: Icici Bank share price is at 1225.10 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1208.17 and 1229.82 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1208.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1229.82 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

25 Feb 2025, 09:18:25 AM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ICICI Bank has increased by 0.73%, currently trading at 1227.15. Over the past year, ICICI Bank's shares have appreciated by 14.80%, reaching 1227.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22544.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.62%
3 Months0.76%
6 Months0.42%
YTD-4.94%
1 Year14.8%
25 Feb 2025, 08:46:05 AM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11229.82Support 11208.17
Resistance 21241.68Support 21198.38
Resistance 31251.47Support 31186.52
25 Feb 2025, 08:32:41 AM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1495.0, 22.52% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1290.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1670.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy22222120
    Buy14141415
    Hold3344
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
25 Feb 2025, 08:17:36 AM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9017 k

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 29.22% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 129 k.

25 Feb 2025, 08:01:31 AM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank closed at ₹1232.60 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1231.80 & 1210.30 yesterday to end at 1220.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

