Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹1231.80 and closed slightly higher at ₹1232.60. The stock reached a high of ₹1231.80 and a low of ₹1210.30 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹861,856.94 crore, the bank's performance reflects its stability within a 52-week range, having seen highs of ₹1361.35 and lows of ₹1023. The BSE volume for the day was 129,933 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Icici Bank Live Updates: The share price of ICICI Bank increased by 0.57% today, reaching ₹1225.10, while its competitors displayed mixed performances. Notably, State Bank of India and Axis Bank experienced declines, whereas HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex reported slight variations of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1678.8
|3.05
|0.18
|1880.0
|1398.0
|1284398.19
|ICICI Bank
|1225.1
|6.9
|0.57
|1361.35
|1038.8
|865282.47
|State Bank Of India
|716.0
|-0.4
|-0.06
|912.1
|710.9
|639002.79
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1968.4
|2.9
|0.15
|1994.7
|1544.15
|391355.35
|Axis Bank
|1007.85
|-1.75
|-0.17
|1339.55
|934.0
|311861.09
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Icici Bank suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Icici Bank Live Updates: Icici Bank share price is at ₹1225.10 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1208.17 and ₹1229.82 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1208.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1229.82 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ICICI Bank has increased by 0.73%, currently trading at ₹1227.15. Over the past year, ICICI Bank's shares have appreciated by 14.80%, reaching ₹1227.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22544.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.62%
|3 Months
|0.76%
|6 Months
|0.42%
|YTD
|-4.94%
|1 Year
|14.8%
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1229.82
|Support 1
|1208.17
|Resistance 2
|1241.68
|Support 2
|1198.38
|Resistance 3
|1251.47
|Support 3
|1186.52
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1495.0, 22.52% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1290.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1670.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|22
|22
|21
|20
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|15
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 29.22% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 129 k.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1231.80 & ₹1210.30 yesterday to end at ₹1220.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend