Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 26 Apr 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 26 Apr 2024

5 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2024, 09:17 AM IST
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 26 Apr 2024, by 1.48 %. The stock closed at 1096.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1113.05 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price TodayPremium
Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 1091, closed at 1096.85 with a high of 1125 and a low of 1090.9. The market cap was 781894.85 crore, with a 52-week high of 1116.45 and a low of 895. The BSE volume was 524267 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Apr 2024, 09:17:15 AM IST

Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of ICICI Bank has decreased by -0.71% and is currently trading at 1105.20. Over the past year, ICICI Bank shares have increased by 21.73% to 1105.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 27.02% to 22570.35 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.52%
3 Months4.88%
6 Months22.57%
YTD11.75%
1 Year21.73%
26 Apr 2024, 09:01:03 AM IST

Stocks to Watch: Tech Mahindra, HCLTech, Indigo, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Vedanta

Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Friday, April 26:

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-tech-mahindra-hcltech-indigo-tata-steel-icici-bank-vedanta-11714100083574.html

26 Apr 2024, 08:47:45 AM IST

Icici Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11128.02Support 11092.32
Resistance 21144.68Support 21073.28
Resistance 31163.72Support 31056.62
26 Apr 2024, 08:31:41 AM IST

Icici Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 1222.5, 9.83% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1086.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy23232323
    Buy13131315
    Hold3332
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
26 Apr 2024, 08:16:06 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Today : Icici Bank volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14475 k

The trading volume yesterday was 61.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 149 k.

26 Apr 2024, 08:02:37 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1096.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1125 & 1090.9 yesterday to end at 1096.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

