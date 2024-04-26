Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 26 Apr 2024

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹1091, closed at ₹1096.85 with a high of ₹1125 and a low of ₹1090.9. The market cap was ₹781894.85 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1116.45 and a low of ₹895. The BSE volume was 524267 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The share price of ICICI Bank has decreased by -0.71% and is currently trading at ₹1105.20. Over the past year, ICICI Bank shares have increased by 21.73% to ₹1105.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 27.02% to 22570.35 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.52%
|3 Months
|4.88%
|6 Months
|22.57%
|YTD
|11.75%
|1 Year
|21.73%
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Friday, April 26:
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-tech-mahindra-hcltech-indigo-tata-steel-icici-bank-vedanta-11714100083574.html
The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1128.02
|Support 1
|1092.32
|Resistance 2
|1144.68
|Support 2
|1073.28
|Resistance 3
|1163.72
|Support 3
|1056.62
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1222.5, 9.83% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1086.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|23
|23
|23
|23
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|15
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 61.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 149 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1125 & ₹1090.9 yesterday to end at ₹1096.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!