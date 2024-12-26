Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹1298.9 and closed at ₹1296.4, reflecting a slight decrease. The day's trading saw a high of ₹1301.4 and a low of ₹1290.15. With a market capitalization of ₹915,601.6 crore, the stock remains above its 52-week low of ₹970.05 but below its high of ₹1361.35. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 205,370 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1462.0, 12.63% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1170.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1650.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|20
|20
|20
|Buy
|15
|15
|15
|16
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 47.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 205 k.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1301.4 & ₹1290.15 yesterday to end at ₹1298. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.