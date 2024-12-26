Hello User
Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2024, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 1296.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1298 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at 1298.9 and closed at 1296.4, reflecting a slight decrease. The day's trading saw a high of 1301.4 and a low of 1290.15. With a market capitalization of 915,601.6 crore, the stock remains above its 52-week low of 970.05 but below its high of 1361.35. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 205,370 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1462.0, 12.63% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1170.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1650.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy21202020
    Buy15151516
    Hold4444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
26 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13990 k

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 47.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 205 k.

26 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank closed at ₹1296.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1301.4 & 1290.15 yesterday to end at 1298. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

