Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹1300.05 and closed at ₹1297.65, experiencing a high of ₹1312.5 and a low of ₹1289.2. The bank's market capitalization stood at ₹915,714.8 crore. Over the past year, ICICI Bank reached a 52-week high of ₹1361.35 and a low of ₹970.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 272,298 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1311.4
|Support 1
|1287.85
|Resistance 2
|1323.85
|Support 2
|1276.75
|Resistance 3
|1334.95
|Support 3
|1264.3
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1462.0, 12.62% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1170.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1650.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|20
|20
|Buy
|15
|15
|15
|16
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 42.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 272 k.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1312.5 & ₹1289.2 yesterday to end at ₹1298.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.