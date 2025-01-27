Hello User
Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:34 AM IST
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank stock price went up today, 27 Jan 2025, by 0.58 %. The stock closed at 1202.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1209.45 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank opened at 1203.40 and closed slightly lower at 1202.45. The stock experienced a high of 1217.80 and a low of 1202. The bank's market capitalization stood at 853,780.40 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a peak of 1361.35 and a low of 985.15. Trading volume on the BSE was 142,682 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1480.0, 22.37% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1181.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1670.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy21212120
    Buy14151516
    Hold4444
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
27 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9681 k

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 142 k.

27 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank closed at ₹1202.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1217.80 & 1202 yesterday to end at 1209.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

