Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹1203.40 and closed slightly lower at ₹1202.45. The stock experienced a high of ₹1217.80 and a low of ₹1202. The bank's market capitalization stood at ₹853,780.40 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a peak of ₹1361.35 and a low of ₹985.15. Trading volume on the BSE was 142,682 shares.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1480.0, 22.37% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1181.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1670.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|21
|20
|Buy
|14
|15
|15
|16
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 142 k.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1217.80 & ₹1202 yesterday to end at ₹1209.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend